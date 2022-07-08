The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of MicroStrategy Incorporated ("MicroStrategy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSTR) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.

If you still hold MicroStrategy shares purchased before June 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

