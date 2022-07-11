AGIA AFFINITY RUNS THE TABLE WITH MULTIPLE MARKETING AWARDS AT 2022 PIMA INSIGHTS CONFERENCE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA AFFINITY received recognition in numerous marketing categories including Lead Generation, Guaranteed Issue Solicitation, Conservation and Retention, Customer Cross-Sell and Upgrade Marketing and Self Promotion/Branding/Awareness. The Professional Insurance Marketing Association (PIMA) Insight Awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing and are distributed on an annual basis.

(PRNewsfoto/AGIA) (PRNewswire)

AGIA entered submissions in five out of six categories and ran the table by receiving recognition in all categories entered. The success in garnering these awards across a diverse set of categories is reflective of AGIA's expertise and discipline in multiple marketing channels. All of the winning submissions represent digital, direct mail and/or omni-channel campaigns, and the results reinforce a broadening of the mix of marketing approaches that generate successful outcomes.

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations nationwide, was recognized with two Gold awards in the categories of Conservation and Retention, and Self Promotion, Branding and Awareness.

In addition, AGIA won three Silver awards in the categories of Lead Generation, Solicitation for Guaranteed-Issue Product and Customer Cross-sell and Upgrade Marketing.

"The recognition received at the PIMA Marketing Methods competition was impressive and contributes so impactfully to our client and member programs," says J. Christopher Burke, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity.

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the larges and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefits programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGIA