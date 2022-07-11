IAS Announces Audio Ad Verification Certified for Use on Pandora's Platform

Providing Transparency to Advertisers for their Audio Campaigns

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today introduced its third-party ad measurement technology to the digital audio streaming medium. Tested and certified for use on Pandora, a leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S, brands are now able to contract directly with IAS to measure a variety of audibility metrics as well as detect invalid traffic (IVT) for the advertisers' mobile audio ads running on Pandora.

"As advertisers follow consumers from traditional radio to digital streaming, IAS is extending our verification and IVT measurement solutions to help brands validate their media spend," said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer, IAS. "Audio ad verification on Pandora provides critical information for advertisers looking to engage the millions of streamers who use the platform. Looking towards the future, IAS is continually innovating on further enhancements to offer our clients an advanced set of verification tools in the digital audio space."

With advertisers quickly expanding to ad-supported streaming services, third-party ad measurement for digital audio is essential to ensure the quality of audio streaming inventory.

IAS's 2022 Amplifying Media Quality in Digital Audio Report found that 87% of media experts are concerned about ad fraud in digital audio. While the desire to participate in digital audio engagement is high, media experts say they are willing to rely on third-party verification to preserve media quality before further investing in digital audio advertising. Such verification can help ad buyers harness audio ad metrics by providing insights into performance, industry education, and listening to client feedback for future innovations.

Pandora provides consumers a personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary technology and is a leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Pandora connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country as part of its robust ecosystem which also includes SiriusXM and Stitcher.

"At Pandora, a core goal is to support a robust set of third-party measurement and verification capabilities to build trust with our customers by providing transparency into the quality of the inventory purchased. We applaud IAS for investing in audio advertising and are excited to be able to certify the IAS Audio Ad Verification for use on the Pandora platform and to permit clients to contract directly with IAS to measure campaigns on Pandora with the new IAS technology," said Maria Breza, Vice President of Data Operations and Ad Quality Measurement, SXM Media.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

