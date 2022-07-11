IMAX China To Announce First-Half 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China ("IMAX China," HKSE:1970) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its first-half 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29 at 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time (Thursday, July 28, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial 800-289-0720 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Hong Kong callers should dial 800-961-245 / 852-3018-8394 and other international callers should dial 647-484-0258. The conference ID for the call is 6573900. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at www.imax.cn/investor/l-en or via telephone by dialing 888-203-1112 (US and Canada), or 647-436-0148 (international), or 800-901-108 (Hong Kong). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 6573900.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2022, there were 1,690 IMAX theater systems (1,606 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories.

