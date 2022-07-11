WWE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Encourages Long-Term WWE Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE) on behalf of the company' long-term investors.

On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE's Board of Directors was investigating "a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair." The article further reported that WWE's investigation, "which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis."



Subsequently, on July 8, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had "agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known."



The investigation is focused on whether WWE and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

