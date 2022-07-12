Bedsure Introduces Back-To-School Bundles in time for Prime Day to Help New Dorm Residents Get Cozy

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, over 2 million young adults progress into a new life chapter in college. Residence in a college dorm can be full of excitement and rewarding memories that last for a lifetime, but moving in is no easy task.

Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cozy customers served, recognizes the challenges and dilemmas incoming dorm residents and their parents face and introduces the Back-To-School dorm room essential Bundles. The announcement is made just in time during Amazon Prime Day to help new dorm residents move-in affordably with ease.

With the theme of Turn Your Dorm into a Cozy Den, Bedsure's Back-To-School bundles are designed to provide new college students everything they need and more to get home-like coziness.

Bedsure's cozy Back-to-School dorm room essential bundles start at just $99.99 before applicable discounts, saving up to 29% compared to separate items. With the affordable price tag, Bedsure's unprecedented Back-to-School bundles are extremely college budget-friendly, as the bundled deals are unbeatable among the competition.

Bedsure recognizes that college dorms are often equipped with nothing more than a stiff bare mattress. Bedding-Shopping for college can be extremely time-consuming, especially for first-timers. There are various types of beddings on the market today, but few are tailored for college students, and no one provides coziness with a college-friendly budget as Bedsure does.

Bedsure's Back-to-School bundles are designed to meet the needs of all incoming and returning dorm residents.

Affordable Pricing

For budget-conscious students and parents looking for a one-stop-shop solution to turn a bare college dorm into a cozy den, Bedsure's answer is the Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle and the Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle Special Edition.

The two nine-piece bundles include everything a new dorm resident needs to turn their bare dorm into a cozy den. With a six-piece Bedsure Bed-in-A-Bag, two Bedsure Hotel Pillows, and a Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad included in the bundles, these nine-piece bundles cost just $99.99, a 29% saving compared to separate purchases. The two affordable bundles can completely transform an empty dorm into a cozy den upon unboxing.

The special edition of the two also features the Bedsure Pinch Pleat Bed-in-A-Bag that brings an elevated aesthetic design to any dorms it resides in. In addition, the multiple subtle and elegant color options ensure a statement to be established in the college dorm.

For those that want more than a sleep haven and are looking for something that establishes personalities, Bedsure's Dorm Room Artisan Bundle is the perfect solution.

Aesthetically Crafted

Priced at just $119.99, the Bedsure Dorm Room Artisan Bundle is perfect for anyone looking to decorate their new dorm room to echo their personality stylishly. With the inclusion of the refreshing botanical Bedsure Floral Comforter Set and the elegant Bedsure Embossed Sheet Set, the Bedsure Dorm Room Artisan Bundle brings coziness at an affordable price with added style.

The bundle's reversible Bedsure Floral Comforter Set brings a refreshing botanical spring vibe to any sleeping space. Additionally, its lightweight 300 GSM filling provides just enough amount of warmth for year-round coziness.

The Bedsure Embossed Sheet Set adds a new dimension to the dorm décor style. The ruffed hem on the pillowcase and the top sheet brings unmatched simplicity to an ordinary dorm room, turning it into a cozy den.

The elegant Bedsure Dorm Room Artisan Bundle is 20% more affordable than standalone purchases, making the bundle ideal for those looking to wow the guests in the residence hall.

Comprehensive and All-Inclusive

For those who would opt-in premium experience and the utmost coziness, Bedsure recommends the Bedsure Dorm Room Premium Bundle, starting at just $159.99.

The premium in price brings in unmatched premium in year-round coziness with the addition of the Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set and the Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket, two of Bedsure's most popular products for cooler months and warmer days. Altogether, the bundle offers a 21% saving compared to separate purchases.

The included Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is the product that started it all. Since Bedsure's founding in 2016, Bedsure's Flannel Fleece Blanket has gained popularity throughout the globe. The flannel fleece is soft, smooth, lightweight, and sets a high bar for coziness. The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is versatile and appropriate for various settings, making the blanket a must-have for a new dorm resident's new life chapter.

Another Bedsure Dorm Room Premium Bundle exclusive is the Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set, Bedsure's most popular summer product. The sheet set inherited the extra durable and breathable nature of raw bamboo sticks and added incredibly cooling with the ability to wick away excess moisture. The Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set is a godsend for summer eves and is loved by hot sleepers and night sweaters throughout the globe.

All of Bedsure's Back-to-School bundles are available to purchase immediately. Bedsure's Back-to-School bundles are offered with up to 29% off compared to separate purchases. For Bedsure's full Back-to-School lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D3AC43B8-7B33-46DC-831B-92C30A4D521D?channel=0712-PR-Release

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 18 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

