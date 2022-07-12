Christina Aguilera Returns to MasterClass to Teach How to Elevate Your Singing & Stage Presence

Teaches a custom vocal warm-up created exclusively for MasterClass and breaks down one of her favorite songs, "At Last" by Etta James

Adding to her powerful first class, Aguilera takes MasterClass members

into her creative process and teaches how to put emotion and soul

into every performance in 30 days

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that globally celebrated musician Christina Aguilera will return to the platform and join Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration and an engaged community. Aguilera will teach members how to take their singing and performance to the next level by finding new meaning in their favorite songs, exploring their creative influences and molding them into a deeply personal performance. Enrollment for Aguilera's session is available starting today ; the session goes live Aug. 3.

Christina Aguilera for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"Christina's incredible four-octave range and mastery of vocal techniques go hand in hand with the emotion and soul she brings to every performance," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Christina knows what it takes to connect with an audience. Her new session is the perfect companion to her original class, teaching members how to level up their skills as a singer and deliver performances that are sure to impress."

In her session, Aguilera will guide members through her creative process from finding inspiration to making a song her own. Members will leave the session with a fine-tuned vocal warm-up and the opportunity to turn their creative vision into a final performance. The session is broken down into five sections and a bonus chapter:

Introduction: Aguilera shares her personal story and helps members design a comfortable space that will boost creativity and preserve their energy so they can develop and grow as artists.

Warm-Up: Aguilera will teach members the importance of properly warming up their vocal cords. She shares a custom vocal warm-up she created exclusively for the session and encourages members to practice it on their own.

Making a Song Your Own: Breaking down one of her favorite songs, "At Last" by Etta James , Aguilera will teach members how to analyze songs they love to develop a stronger emotional connection to the music they perform. Members will learn how to add their own unique style to a chosen song and share their first performance with the community.

Final Performance: Members will prepare for their final recording by visualizing their performance through mood boards, journal entries and collages. Members will then translate their creative vision and record their biggest performance of the session.

Conclusion: Aguilera offers additional advice for future performances and encourages members to continue to pursue their singing dreams.

Bonus: Aguilera explores her latest Spanish-language album, La Fuerza, with artist and producer Jean Rodriguez . Members will learn the inspiration behind the vocal performances and ways to foster a soulful connection to music that transcends language.

"Emotion and soul are the quintessential ingredients to a dynamic and impactful performance," Aguilera said. "In my new session, I'm excited to teach the importance of being vulnerable in the studio and on stage, and how it translates into a more powerful connection with an audience."

Aguilera's career spans more than two decades, earning her countless accolades including six Grammy Awards and one Latin Grammy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recognized for her powerful voice and hit songs, she has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide to date and has been featured as part of Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. She has also achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her only the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades. Aguilera recently released her second Spanish-language album, AGUILERA.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJrgb7HK0cY

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/9nwmcb9b8t7f27ksz9tjswk

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Christina Aguilera:

Twitter @xtina

Instagram @xtina

Facebook @ChristinaAguilera

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterClass