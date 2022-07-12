Planet Wealth Validates Rock-Solid Financials… Again

The path toward public capital markets is clearer with another transparent, independent PCAOB audit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Wealth, Inc. today announced the successful completion of another rigorous audit conducted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the third such discretionary audit in as many years. The company previously announced the successful completion of two previous years of PCAOB audits administered by Prager Metis, the same top international advisory and accounting firm that oversaw the most recent audit. Planet Wealth leadership feels strongly that the continuity and financial expertise that Prager Metis brings to the business will be a continued tailwind as Planet Wealth and its community members realize their collective ambitions.

"When your goal is knocking down Wall Street and prioritizing the everyday retail investor over giant financial institutions, you have to work harder and be better than other companies, many of which want to see you fail," said Greg Sossaman, CEO of Planet Wealth. "We're going above and beyond in terms of transparency, accountability, and regulatory hygiene. We are advocates for our investment community because we're part of the community, we're aggressive in developing and acquiring new ways for our members to live their financial dreams, and we are proactive in partnering with best-in-class specialists like Prager Metis so that we ensure that Planet Wealth is always a model of financial health."

Prager Metis is known for audit and oversight processes that look deeper than simple financial protection and offer clients valuable insights to help unlock their financial potential. Planet Wealth officials are confident that subjecting the company to this level of financial scrutiny will pay dividends in terms of business growth and increased investor confidence.

"Every move we make prepares us for our next step as a business," commented CIO Lance Woodson. "The community we're cultivating at Planet Wealth is our top priority, so we feel that an investor-first mindset in everything we do is the only approach that makes sense. Make no mistake: Planet Wealth is coming for Wall Street. When our moment arrives – and it will – we'll be ready. We hope the other guys can say the same."

Prager Metis looked at financial statements for the year ending February 28, 2022, in conducting this most recent round of audit procedures. Auditors reviewed statements of operation, shareholder equity, and cash flow, among many other measures, to ensure that they were presented fairly and accurately, and in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.

About Planet Wealth:

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth-building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of the opportunity with their combined force. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

