Rumble Announces Nancy Armstrong To Join Board After Closing with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI)

Media Founder and Emmy-Nominated Producer To Join Rumble's Board of Directors After the Closing of its Definitive Business Combination Agreement with CFVI.

TORONTO , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is pleased to announce the nomination of Nancy Armstrong, an experienced media executive, Emmy-nominated producer, and the founder/executive producer of Happy Warrior Media, to serve on the Company's board of directors after the closing of its definitive business combination agreement with CFVI.

"We are excited for Nancy to join our board," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Nancy's experience as a media executive and independent media creator will be critical in guiding us toward building our core ecosystem. I am also happy that she shares our passion for a free and open internet and firmly believes in Rumble's mission."

Ms. Armstrong has over 20 years of experience in the media industry and recently launched the award-winning film on ADHD, "The Disruptors." She was a co-founder and executive producer of MAKERS, the largest women's video and media platform and library. Ms. Armstrong began her career in media at Ogilvy, Inc. in New York City, after getting her master's degree in media and communications.

"Rumble has the three key ingredients of success for the future of media – great content, great technology scale and distribution, and a business model that is creator-first," said Nancy Armstrong. "I am excited to bring my deep experience in the media industry to the Rumble board of directors, a company positioned to democratize media with a proven leadership team and vision for the future."

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI. See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rumble