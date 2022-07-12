Solar Edge Pros Kept the Lights on for San Antonio Resident

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio has experienced multiple days of record-breaking heat this summer. Residents struggle to stay cool while keeping the electric bill affordable. While some experienced power outages due to electrical strain on the grid and sporadic thunderstorms, other residents are taking more creative measures to avoid the electric grid altogether.

"We had wanted to do something to avoid the real problems of losing power for days off and on like we experienced in February 2021," said Patricia Hough, a San Antonio resident, referring specifically to the Texas winter storm that caused power outages for an extended period of time. "After looking into small solar set ups, natural gas generators, etc. we decided to talk to a solar panel installation company."

Patricia reached out to Solar Edge Pros, a San Antonio solar company, in October 2021. After weeks of research, she and her husband decided to go solar with battery backups. "Our system went online in April 2022, and after a few adjustments it has worked perfectly. Our neighborhood had lost power one day for about 9 hours, just days after our system was up and running. I never even knew it because the only thing I could see that indicated that power went out was the blinking numbers on the clock on my electric stove… as soon as the utility company went out, our system kicked in without me having to do a thing."

San Antonio has been a hotspot for solar since 2009 when CPS Energy, the local utility company, began incentivizing solar related projects. The Environment Texas Research and Policy Center ranked San Antonio No. 1 in Texas and No. 5 in the nation for solar energy two years in a row. This is due in part to the generous solar rebates CPS Energy offers as well as residents fed up with the aging electric grid. The city will continue to bask in solar energy as Mayor Ron Nirenberg plans to make access to solar power easier for its residents.

Solar Edge Pros has done over 5,000 solar installations in the San Antonio area since 2014. Their 100+ five-star ratings on Google shines as a testament to their excellent customer service and dedication to solar done right. To receive a free, no obligation solar evaluation visit their website at www.solaredgepros.com or call (210) 401-9030.

