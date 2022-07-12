SOUTH ASIAN DIGITAL MARKETPLACE LEADER 'QUICKLLY' SPICES THINGS UP, CLOSES $4 MILLION IN SEED ROUND

Quicklly Adds JAM Fund, Great North Ventures and More to its Plate of Investors, Focused on Accelerating Market Expansion and Partnerships While Dishing Out Authentic Indian/South Asian Groceries, Tiffins, Meal Kits and Restaurant Options

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly , the nation's most comprehensive marketplace for South Asian groceries and meal delivery, today announced the successful completion of a $4 million seed funding round. With more than 250,000 unique South Asian/Indian items available for nationwide and local delivery and nearly 300 independent vendors leveraging its ecommerce platform, Quicklly has firmly established its place in the hearts and stomachs of Indian food lovers across the country. It will use this round to continue to take the nation by storm as it expands geographic access, increases ecommerce and offline channel partnerships and invests in logistics and infrastructure.

Quicklly Adds JAM Fund, Great North Ventures and More to its Plate of Investors, Focused on Accelerating Market Expansion and Partnerships While Dishing Out Authentic Indian/South Asian Groceries, Tiffins, Meal Kits and Restaurant Options. (PRNewswire)

Quicklly Adds JAM Fund, Great North Ventures and More to its Plate of Investors, Focused on Accelerating Market Expansion

Driven by a desire to make authentic Indian and South Asian ingredients, products, foods and meals more accessible, Quicklly co-founders Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa launched the platform in 2017. Since then it has grown by 11,000% - making it by far the nation's largest marketplace for South Asian cuisine, as well as a rising powerhouse in the expansive digital food marketplace industry as a whole. This phenomenal growth accelerated last March, when the company completed a $1.27 million pre-seed funding round.

"As a big believer in the power of digital disruption, I back companies with explosive growth that are making waves in their categories, and Quicklly is doing exactly that. It is not content with simply waiting for the North American food industry to wake up to the importance and market power of South Asian consumers. The team is actively and aggressively building that future every day," said Pat Vihtelic, founder of Home Chef and one of Quicklly's earliest investors. "This new round of investment demonstrates the strength of Quicklly's market leadership and the resounding momentum the team is seeing as consumers embrace its innovative business model and product offering. I'm so thrilled to be able to support the talented and dedicated team behind Quicklly's success and to be part of its journey as it continues to rapidly scale."

This round of funding, led by high-growth technology investors such as JAM Fund (Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen), Great North Ventures, Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler (founders of TechStyle Group) and Pat Vihtelic (founder of Home Chef), complements the booming growth the digital marketplace has already experienced and will support the company as it expands with initiatives such as authentic meal kits, a custom Instacart storefront and the continuous addition of hundreds of independent grocery and restaurant vendors to the site.

"With the support of this new group of investors and the hundreds of thousands of customers who choose Quicklly each and every day, we've never been more confident and excited about our future as North America's largest and most comprehensive South Asian marketplace," said Keval Raj, one of the company's founders. "We want to connect every pocket of America with the most authentic and delicious Indian flavors available. Whether our customers are in the heart of New Jersey's Little India or thousands of miles from the nearest South Asian grocer, we want to provide them with ready and easy access to fresh, premium and delicious grocery items, meal kits, restaurant prepared meals and more."

Quicklly will use the additional capital to expand geographic access, increase ecommerce and offline channel partnerships and invest in logistics and infrastructure to generate additional same-day delivery capabilities.

Expanding geographic access : In addition to offering nationwide delivery of grocery items through quicklly.com and Instacart, Quicklly also offers same-day grocery and food delivery for residents of greater Chicago , the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City / Northern New Jersey . In the coming months, the team expects to expand same-day delivery to Austin , Seattle , Los Angeles and additional cities throughout the United States .

Increasing ecommerce and offline channel partnerships: Following on the success of the launch of the Quicklly Indian Meal Kits storefront , Instacart and Quicklly are working towards the launch of 90-minute Indian grocery delivery in 12 cities nationwide in 2022. Following on the success of the launch of the , Instacart and Quicklly are working towards the launch of 90-minute Indian grocery delivery in 12 cities nationwide in 2022.

Investing in logistics and infrastructure to expand same-day delivery capabilities: To facilitate the company's ongoing growth in the U.S., Quicklly will expand its team from 28 to more than 50 full time and contracted employees. This includes the addition of Divya Dixit as the company's first vice president of growth marketing and Maiwand Mayar as head of offline growth.

To learn more about Quicklly, its initiatives and offerings, visit www.quicklly.com .

About Quicklly

Quicklly is the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace for Indian/South Asian groceries, tiffins, meal kits and fully prepared restaurant dishes, offering everything needed to enjoy authentic South Asian and Indian cuisine in one place. Founded in 2017, Quicklly has made waves as a true industry disruptor, partnering with nearly 300 independent local businesses across greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com or visit the platform's storefront on Instacart .

MEDIA CONTACT

KRISTIN TUERK

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

312-622-7327

Quickllypr@mekkymedia.com

(PRNewsfoto/Quicklly) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quicklly