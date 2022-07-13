Leigh Steinberg Hosts Fundraiser To End Domestic Violence in Los Angeles

Famed sports agent partners with global nonprofit organization Unsilenced Voices to benefit survivors July 23

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit organization Unsilenced Voices (UV) and LA-based digital agency RayCo Media (RayCo) will present a fundraising dinner at the Braemar Country Club in Tarzana on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with Leigh Steinberg ("the real Jerry Maguire") as keynote speaker. Tickets to UV's Annual Fundraiser To End Domestic Violence will include dinner; open bar; dancing; and a silent auction of Rams and Dodgers tickets, the Andrea Bocelli experience in Italy, Kobe Bryant's signed jersey, and more. Proceeds will directly benefit domestic abuse survivors with housing, medical, legal, and vocational needs.

"Domestic violence is not a women's issue", says Steinberg. "It's a human rights issue."

Reports of domestic violence have skyrocketed nationwide since the pandemic started in 2020, as a largely invisible problem was exacerbated by economic stress, isolation, and grief. The exorbitant housing and living costs in Los Angeles create an extra barrier for those trying to leave a violent partner, and assisting survivors with the transition is a crucial way to prevent homelessness.

"This fundraiser will enable us to open the door for so many of our LA neighbors looking for a way out", says UV founder Michelle Jewsbury. "We're grateful to everyone joining us in this important cause."

Along with RayCo, local event sponsors include blockchain startup JetSet Token , who is minting NFTs for the auction of artwork by abuse survivors in Sierra Leone (JetSet has chosen UV as its official charity of choice); commodities broker Noble Gold Investments ; and cryptoIRA exchange My Digital Money . Enjoy a fun night on the town while uplifting and empowering abused families by purchasing a fundraiser ticket here .

Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in multiple countries to live safe, happy lives. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org .

RayCo Media builds global, sustainable brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based, full-service agency is spearheading the use of mixed-reality solutions to cultivate a more prosperous and humanitarian future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net

