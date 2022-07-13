WITH YOUR HELP, AMERICA, CHECKERS & RALLY'S® FRY-NALLY MOVES NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY TO A FRIDAY

Starting in 2023, National French Fry Day Will Always Fall on the Second Friday in July

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, greets this National French Fry Day with unprecedented news – it will forevermore fall on a Friday (second Friday of July) starting next year. Thanks to the unconditional support of fry-lovers all across the country who signed the petition on FryDaytoFriday.com, our collective voices were heard and fry-seasoned wishes granted to celebrate this beloved holiday on its rightful Fry-day. Today marks the last ocassion in which National French Fry Day will simply fall on July 13.

Marlo Anderson, founder of the National Day Calendar, announced the change in a press conference this morning from the National Day Calendar headquarters in Mandan, N.D. In response to the overwhelming support by Checkers & Rally’s – whose Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – and fry-fanatic petitioners, Anderson noted that he simply had no choice but to crave, er, cave to moving this special day. (PRNewswire)

Marlo Anderson, founder of the National Day Calendar, announced the change in a press conference this morning from the National Day Calendar headquarters in Mandan, N.D. In response to the overwhelming support by Checkers & Rally's – whose Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – and fry-fanatic petitioners, Anderson noted that he simply had no choice but to crave, er, cave to moving this special day.

"It's humbling to see our country unite for a common goal they feel so passionate about, but I suppose I shouldn't be surprised after all, for the love of the fry is strong," said Anderson. "I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to 'fry-ght' a wrong that's been in place for far too long. National Fry Day, you are and will forevermore be on a Friday."

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all fry lovers out there who've supported our campaign with such passion to re-write history as it happens, and of course to the one and only Marlo Anderson who values public opinion around such an important holiday," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Americans rallying together for this cause only reinforces that amazing things can happen when we work towards a common goal. To our fry fam, we graciously thank you."

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

