CMS Imaging Selected as Premier Value-Added Reseller for GE Edison™ True PACS

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Imaging, Inc., a leading Independent Sales and Service Organization, has signed a Premier Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, to provide sales, service, and support for Edison™ True PACS solution1 in the U.S. This agreement will help remove barriers that organizations face in acquiring cutting-edge diagnostic radiology solutions, as CMS specializes in the sales and customized service of diagnostic medical imaging equipment from best-in-class imaging manufacturers.

Edison True PACS is a multivendor AI-enabled modern diagnostic reading and workflow solution that is designed to help radiology organizations achieve enhanced levels of productivity and diagnostic accuracy. By leveraging a premier system and AI-enabled technologies, the solution provides a timely and affordable way to access GE and non-GE AI-enabled decision support. With a web-based diagnostic viewer and a zero-footprint clinical viewer, radiologists will benefit from the ability to remotely read imaging studies anytime, anywhere2 and assist referring clinicians to ultimately deliver timely, personalized, and precise care. Edison True PACS is designed to be deployed on AWS cloud3 via a SaaS model or on premise.

"This momentous agreement signifies an exciting evolution for CMS Imaging," said John Sloan, President and CEO of CMS Imaging. "As an Independent Sales and Service Organization, CMS Imaging curates a portfolio of healthcare software solutions and equipment to meet the needs of our customers. Our relationship as a VAR for GE Healthcare will help us realize our vision for full enterprise workflow with an offering of Edison True PACS, Avreo RIS, Avreo Teleradiology, Avreo Cloud VR, patient engagement, women's health, RCM, and a robust cybersecurity framework to create unparalleled workflow."

"Through our VAR relationship with CMS Imaging, GE Healthcare's innovative PACS solutions - once reserved only for large organizations – are now more easily available, manageable and affordable to smaller organizations that may lack the resources to acquire and manage a robust AI-enabled PACS," said Mark Fleeman, Vice President of Commercial at GE Healthcare. "With the growing shift to healthcare delivery that is more distributed and virtual, Edison True PACS helps enable a world where radiologists can work without walls and on-site limitations to help improve clinical and operational efficiencies that can ultimately help transform patient care."

About CMS Imaging:

Founded in 1987 as an Independent Sales and Service Organization, CMS Imaging, Inc. is a leading healthcare solutions provider of diagnostic medical imaging equipment and software. Specializing in sales and service, CMS partners with top industry vendors to provide a suite of medical equipment, cybersecurity frameworks, and enterprise solutions to our hospital and ambulatory partners.

At CMS Imaging, we treat every customer as if they are our only customer. We provide an exclusive customer experience for our hospital and ambulatory partners that goes beyond the sale with premier service, training, and support. Our expanded product line includes CT, Digital X-Ray, Advanced Fluoroscopic Systems, Interventional X-Ray Systems, Software, and Informatics from best-in-class medical imaging manufacturers such as Shimadzu Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems, Konica Minolta, UMG Del Medical, Fuji Medical Systems, and Gen 7 Healthcare, as well as healthcare software from GE Healthcare and Avreo.

1 Edison™ True PACS is a solution made up of Universal Viewer, Enterprise Archive, Centricity™ Universal Viewer Zero Footprint Client and 3rd party AI applications via Edison™ AI Orchestrator. Available in the U.S.A. only.

2 Anywhere the Internet is available

3 Available in the U.S.A. only.

