SQUIRE Technologies Makes Tap to Pay on iPhone Widely Available for Barbers

Barbers using SQUIRE can now accept contactless payments simply by using iPhone

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUIRE Technologies, the premier all-in-one barbershop management platform provider, announced the ability for barbers to easily and securely accept contactless payment methods with a simple tap of an iPhone—with no additional readers or hardware required.

(PRNewsfoto/Squire Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Partnering with Stripe, Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to all customers processing payments with SQUIRE, and any user on the latest version of the SQUIRE Commander app can accept all types of in-person, contactless payments, right on iPhone— including physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets.

"Accepting payments can be a time-consuming hassle in the shop, especially in an industry where seamlessly moving from appointment to appointment can make or break revenue numbers," said Songe LaRon, co-founder and CEO of SQUIRE. "It's critical to ensure the payment process is as easy as possible, and making it as convenient as grabbing your iPhone will be a game changer for barbers."

SQUIRE aims to break down and streamline the barriers that come with managing separate systems and multiple devices that ultimately slow down barbers from shifting from one appointment to the next.

"Our strong relationship with Stripe afforded us the ability to get this powerful feature in the hands of our customers— fast," said Dave Salvant, co-founder and President of SQUIRE.

"Extra hardware is one less thing barbers will have to deal with and we're excited to see how this accelerates their businesses."

"Barbers know customers want modern, stylish haircuts. SQUIRE knows barbers want modern, stylish payments," said John Affaki, Head of Terminal at Stripe.

Currently, Tap to Pay for iPhone is only available to SQUIRE customers in the U.S. on iPhone XS or later operating on iOS 15.5 or later.

About SQUIRE Technologies

Founded in 2015, SQUIRE Technologies provides the premier barbershop management solution. SQUIRE is an all-in-one solution with tools to manage Point of Sale, booking, payroll, customer relationships, and more, and empowers independent professionals, stand-alone locations, and multi-location franchises to grow and run their businesses. SQUIRE has offices in New York City and Buffalo, NY, and maintains operations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. SQUIRE is a Y Combinator-backed company and a 43North award recipient. For more information, visit getsquire.com.

