Canton Welcomes driphouse, its Newest Luxury Recovery Studio

CANTON, Conn. , July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- driphouse®, a premier wellness studio, is expanding! Our new studio will be conveniently located in The Shops at Farmington Valley and we can't wait to become a part of this amazing community! Our doors will open on August 1, 2022.

From muscle recovery, deep sleep, enhanced stress reduction, weight loss, and overall wellness driphouse® offers an innovative and relaxing detox experience for mind, body and spirit. (PRNewswire)

driphouse® offers extensive recovery options such as muscle recovery, deep sleep, enhanced stress reduction, weight loss, and overall wellness through an innovative and relaxing detox experience for mind, body, and spirit. It is perfect for those looking to take charge of their health and vitality. Whether you're a busy professional wanting to get back in shape, or a professional athlete looking to incorporate drip sessions into your training, driphouse® offers a safe, clean, and relaxing environment to help you achieve the optimal results from your session.

To learn more about our recovery services, please visit www.driphouse.com and follow us on social media for upcoming events, specials, and openings!

