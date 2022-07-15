Celebrity Chef Provides Healthy Cooking Demos to I.E. Residents

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), celebrity chef Mario Christerna has brought healthy cooking to the Inland Empire (I.E.) by showing Members and community residents how to cook delicious, traditional meals with a healthy and spicy twist at the health plan's Victorville Community Resource Center.

A 2018 MasterChef Latino judge, Chef Mario is a Boyle Heights native and has expertise elevating the culinary experience of residents in and around the Los Angeles area. Chef Mario's demonstrations highlight cooking with both new and familiar ingredients that are proven to address common health issues in the region, including diabetes and hypertension.

"Healthy eating doesn't need to mean bland or boring food and Chef Mario knows how to make that possible," said IEHP's Community Health Senior Director Cesar Armendariz. "We're thrilled to connect Chef Mario to our Members and communities to learn how to better utilize spices and well-known ingredients to better manage our health and wellness in a vibrant, delicious manner."

Chef Mario's cooking demonstrations are open to the community and take place in July every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Classes in August will be every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the health plan's Victorville center, located at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3. IEHP also plans to record demonstrations for public use in the coming months.

"This partnership means so much to me on a personal level. A healthy way of life should be available to all – it's such an important component of health care that is often ignored," said Chef Mario. "Food is the connection to everything, from our physical well-being to our mental well-being. There has been no greater time than now to embrace healthy eating but not sacrifice the flavor. I'm so excited to partner with IEHP and have so many fun demos, recipes and other surprises coming."

In addition, IEHP will connect Chef Mario to community partners for additional cooking demonstrations and civic events.

"IEHP is proud to provide education and resources to Members and community residents who want to learn how to better manage their health through cooking. We're excited to have Chef Mario's help as we continue to look for ways to serve our community," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.

To learn more about IEHP's Community Resource Centers or to find a nutrition class, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,700 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

