With 24,000 Units Sold During Amazon Prime Day, Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set Claims Top Spot in The Bedding's Category

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cozy customers served to date, is pleased to announce the bestselling Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set has created a new record by becoming the most popular in its category among the competition, as over 24,000 units of the cozy sheet set have been sold within 24 hours, generating a revenue of over $129.98 million from just the bamboo sheet set as Amazon Prime Day concludes.

Since launching in 2019, Bedsure's 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set and many other bamboo viscose-based products have helped hundreds of thousands of customers get cozy and comfortable, even during the most uncomfortable hot and humid nights. The popularity resulted in impressive popularity among customers looking for a cozy night's sleep during hot and humid summer nights and accreditation from media for its comfortable features at a great value.

Some of the real user testimonials include,

"I must report your sheets caused me greatest destress." -The Baileys, a customer from the United States.

"I've been suffering night sweats as of late, and these sheets have been a godsend." -said Denise, a customer from Canada.

The well-loved Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set is backed by top-tier media outlets, including Forbes, Yahoo, People Magazine, New York Magazine, Real Simple, and much more. "Naturally thermoregulating and breathable to keep you dry through the night," wrote Forbes, after having extensively tested the natural Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set.

"If you haven't yet experienced the pleasure of sliding into bed on top of refreshingly cool sheets, you're going to want to change that ASAP." People.com reviewed Bedsure's 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set and provided the statement after reviewing the life-changing sheet set during a hot, humid summer night.

The demand boom for Bedsure's famous viscose from bamboo-based products, though surprising, is not unexpected from the larger picture, given the life-changing experience for customers living in a warmer climate and the backing from the world-renowned media outlet.

"We're honored to see the market reaction to the Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set." Said Lyndon Cao, CMO of Bedsure. "We conduct extensive market research on the fabric before a product even reaches the R&D stage to ensure that our products can provide the maximum coziness in scenarios where applicable. Our 100% Viscose from Bamboo fabric is the result of fine engineering that sets ourselves apart from the competition."

What sets Bedsure's 100% Viscose from Bamboo fabric apart from the rest is the artisan craftsmanship that made the Bedsure variation far superior. Bedsure's 100% Viscose from Bamboo fabric is extra durable to withstand wear and tear; A special treatment is applied to reduce the wrinkles on bamboo-based fabrics; A stain-resistant application is added to the fabric to ensure the moisture-wicking fabric does not stain easily from excess liquid content, such as sweat.

With all the Bedsure enhancement and the natural bamboo-based benefits made to the 100% viscose from bamboo fabric, this Bedsure fabric is Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certified. The certification verifies that Bedsure's bamboo-based products are free from harmful chemicals and materials from end to end.

As of July 2022, Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set has been rated by over 40,000 customers on Amazon with an average star rating of 4.5/5. The bamboo-based sheet set is made available in 11 colors and 6 different size options, including the college dorm-friendly Twin-XL, making the sheet set suitable for virtually all families in America.

In addition to the Prime Day top seller Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set, Bedsure also has a wide range of viscose from bamboo products in its current offering that comprehensively covers all needs of a hot sleeping and night sweating customer.

Bedsure Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

The Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set features a stylish and trendy ivory-colored foliage-like embroidery on the side that subtly highlights its elegant color choice and compliments any bedrooms in which it resides. The 250 Thread Count 100% Viscose from Bamboo Fiber utilized in the Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set is made with a durable twill weave, making the sheet set softer and more breathable, and more durable than traditional bamboo sheets.

In addition, Bedsure's viscose from bamboo fabric is also innovatively incorporated into the fabric of other products to take advantage of the benefits of bamboo, expanding breathability, moisture-wicking, and extra thermoregulating feature to more product lineup.

Bedsure 50% Cotton 50% Viscose from Bamboo Waffle Weave Blanket

Launched in 2020, Bedsure 50% Cotton and 50% Viscose from Bamboo Waffle Weave Blanket adds extra breathability and moisture wicking to the classic Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket. The added bamboo fiber increases the blanket's ability to regulate temperature and wick away moisture while retaining its cotton variant's breathability and warmth elements.

Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose

The Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose has immediately crowned the Amazon's Choice status upon launch. Now featuring the Arc-Chill cooling technology, the Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose features the Q-Max score of 0.4, doubling the industry standard with an instant cooling effect upon contact.

On the reverse side, the Bedsure Cooling Blanket features a layer of innovative cooling fabric consisting of bamboo viscose and a cooling yarn blend, making this cooling blanket a dual-side summer companion. In addition, the viscose from bamboo also brings extra breathability and moisture-wicking ability to the summer blanket.

For Bedsure's full product lineup, including those made available in college-friendly Twin XL size, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E.

About Bedsure From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 18 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

