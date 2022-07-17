Cycling culture has become a hot sports trend in the cycling boom, and cycling brands such as Jelenew and Assos usher in new opportunities

Cycling has become a leisure lifestyle, and the market has ushered in new opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has made cycling more and more popular around the world. Cycling has changed from niche sports and daily commuting to a popular leisure lifestyle. It has returned to the public eye with a new look and has gradually become people's new favorite. Actress Kat Graham's Jelenew Cannes Red Carpet Look pushes pro cycling culture again on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. She wore Jelenew professional cycling pants and Stephane Rolland Haute Couture mix and match on the closing red carpet, showing the infinite possibilities of creation to the fashion and sports technology industries and interpreting the multi-faceted nature of Jelenew professional cycling pants. And take advantage of the trend of professional cycling pants entering the fashion scene and promoting the popularity of the cycling craze. Under this wave of enthusiasm, cycling clothing has a different value expression, both as a professional and functional representative and as an expression of self-expression and trend-setting culture. According to the data released by Technovia, from 2021 to 2025, the market size of cycling clothing is expected to grow to 3.21 billion US dollars and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.16%. Jelenew, Assos, Rapha, and other cycling brands usher in new opportunities. More and more stylish women and cycling enthusiasts are wearing trendy, professional cycling clothes in their daily lives, using cycling as a relaxing way to get close to nature or explore the corners of the city.

Jelenew cycling wear (PRNewswire)

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women and the world's first haute couture professional cycling brand. It is the first to introduce haute couture into the R&D and design of professional cycling apparel, creating apparel that combines athletic performance and haute couture aesthetics. As the world's first high-definition professional cycling brand, Jelenew's products are not inferior to other market leaders in sports performance and technical performance. The blessing of high-definition tailoring skills and haute couture aesthetics makes cycling clothing more suitable. It fits the rider's body shape, thereby reducing the wind resistance during riding, and is stylish and beautiful.

Based on this, Jelenew strives to launch cycling apparel in different scenarios through co-creation with athletes, couture tailoring, and sports performance research. Including high-performance Racing collection, Comfort collection that make cycling more every day and more convenient, try to make more women fall in love with cycling. It also encourages women to be born to be different and to stick to themselves.

Jelenew said that cycling culture has a long history in the United States. Today, the riding craze of the 1970s is back.

The latest statistics released by Statista show that there are about 52.73 million people (6 years old and above) participating in cycling in the United States alone, of which about 21% ride an average of no less than three times a week, and about 8% of people ride at least once a day.

Cycling is no longer defined only as a tool for competitive sports and daily commuting but as a way of life that leads the trend of culture. Operational and sustainable sports concepts can not only satisfy cycling enthusiasts' yearning for a modern environmental protection lifestyle but also become a spiritual healing method for more and more people.

"I think cycling is the easiest access point to those experiences without a downside. Running is great, but for many, it is very hard. Walking is too easy on average. Hiking is walking but hard. Finally, I think that riding a bike allows us to move to the perfect place for humans to experience newness without being so fast (car) we can't take it in." A cycling enthusiast shared his reasons for liking cycling on social platforms.

Matching it, not only the cycling population is developing towards two levels, but the demand for cycling apparel is also developing toward two polarizations. Professional cyclists continue to challenge themselves through competition. They pay more attention to the performance of clothing and sports, while enthusiasts regard cycling as a relaxing way to get close to nature or explore the corners of the city and pay more attention to the health, comfort, and fashion of clothing. And the trends brought about by the changes here have also brought a wave of new opportunities and challenges to the significant cycling apparel.

Taking Jelenew as an example, Jelenew's The Racing collection primarily fuses haute couture design and functionality, preserving the materials and functionality of cycling gear to deliver durable cycling apparel with haute couture aesthetics based on long-lasting endurance riding. The method mainly aims to solve the cyclists' needs for sports performance. Using couture skills is incredibly quick-drying with new technical fabrics, helping female riders break through themselves and exert their best strength.

The comfort collection is for ordinary women who love cycling. Jelenew said people live busy lives and are constantly asked to make compromises, which means constraints. Working, exercising, exercising, and living a life that does not require constant changing clothes due to scenes and situations. We retain the functionality and practicality of sportswear, combined with haute couture aesthetics, to bring cycling enthusiasts clothing that can respond to various scenarios anytime, anywhere. Cycling is a healthy outdoor sports lifestyle. It is also a sense of life ritual they admire and the wonderful life they look forward to. The comfort collection is designed to allow ordinary women to easily enjoy the joy of the cycling lifestyle in their daily life and at their own pace. It can also make it easy for beginners to adapt to the transition to the professional race. Therefore, Jelenew has developed entry-level equipment for beginners, allowing beginners to get through the running-in between the body and the riding seat, learn to avoid confrontational injuries during riding, and freely shuttle between life and riding scenes.

