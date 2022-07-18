Gourmia Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC After Pressure Cooker Explosion in Michigan

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ashley Green, a resident of Oakland, Michigan, alleging that manufacturer Steelstone Group LLC sold a defective Gourmia pressure cooker that caused serious injuries to the user.

Ms. Green was burned in a pressure cooker explosion when her Gourmia lid opened while still under pressure, releasing its contents at high temperature. In its owner's manual, Gourmia claims the lid cannot be removed while the cooking unit is under pressure. Ms. Green's Complaint alleges that Gourmia failed to "adequately test" its pressure cookers, and to sufficiently warn consumers of the danger posed, even during normal use. "Gourmia failed to exercise ordinary care in the manufacture, sale, warnings, quality assurance, quality control, distribution, advertising, promotion… and marketing" of its pressure cookers, the Complaint alleges.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

