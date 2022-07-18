iCapital's Fourth Expansion with ESRT Adds 60k Square Feet to Space at One Grand Central Place

Since its first 17,573 square foot space signed in 2017, iCapital has grown by 123,651 square feet

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that iCapital will increase its office space with ESRT for an additional two full floors which total 59,228 square feet in its fourth expansion at One Grand Central Place, for a total of 141,224 square feet across six full floors in a long term lease. iCapital is a leading global fintech company that drives access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries. Since its first signed lease in 2017, iCapital has expanded four times with ESRT.



"We are delighted to extend our five-year partnership with ESRT and continue expanding our domestic footprint in the heart of New York City with added space at One Grand Central Place," said Lawrence Calcano, chairman and chief executive officer of iCapital. "Our ongoing expansion has allowed us to drive innovation in a contemporary workspace and operate in an environment that invites collaboration. We look forward to making room for talented individuals to join our team, empowering us to better serve our clients and continue on our trajectory of rapid growth in an unmatched location."

One Grand Central Place offers premier tenant office spaces and amenities which include a tenant-only conference center, multiple dining options, and in-building access to Grand Central Station's five subway lines, commuter trains, and retailers.

"Convenient location, unmatched amenities, and premier indoor environmental quality contributed to iCapital's decision to make its fourth expansion at One Grand Central Place," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust.

Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Al Golod, and Christopher Hogan of CBRE represented iCapital in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Scott Klau, and William Cohen of Newmark represented the property owner.

