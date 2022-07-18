Peraton Executive Mara Motherway to Speak at Aspen Security Forum

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mara Motherway, senior vice president, Government and Customer Relations, will participate on an Aspen Security Forum panel discussing "The Future of Resilient Supply Chains" on Wednesday, July 20 at 1:40 p.m. MDT.

The panel can be viewed via livestream on July 20 at aspensecurityforum.org.

Joining Motherway on the panel will be Stephen Biegun, who served as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State from 2019-2021, and Bruce Andrews, corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer at Intel, who served as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce from 2014-2017. The panel will be moderated by Peter Spiegel, U.S. managing editor of the Financial Times.

Motherway, a recognized expert in government relations and public policy, is responsible for developing and executing Peraton's public policy and government affairs strategies in alignment with corporate and sector strategic priorities and leading interactions with the legislative branch, the executive branch, state and local officials, think tanks, and trade associations.

Before joining industry, Motherway served on active duty as a U.S. naval officer for over two decades. Her diverse experience spans combat operations in the Middle East, acquisition oversight for U.S. government satellite and special communications, and legislative affairs director for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The Aspen Security Forum, an annual three-and-a-half day conference in Aspen, CO, is one of the preeminent conferences on national security, featuring an array of decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world. Domestic and foreign government officials, business executives, leading academics, and noted journalists convene for three and a half days to discuss solutions to the most pressing national security and foreign policy challenges.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

