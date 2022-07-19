Sobi publishes Q2 2022 report

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the second quarter of 2022

April - June 2022

Total revenue SEK 3,876 M (3,211), +21 per cent, +10 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER) 1

Haematology revenue SEK 2,688 M (2,125), +16 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,107 M (1,005), +6 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 468 M (438), +2 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 618 M (230), +126 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli™ SEK 38 M (-)

Immunology revenue SEK 847 M (752), stable at CER of which Kineret® SEK 545 M (550), -11 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 39 M (33), +10 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 263 M (168), +34 per cent at CER

EBITA 1 SEK 944 M (922); EBITA margin 1 24 per cent (29) . Items affecting comparability 2 (IAC) of SEK -14 M included a reversal of a provision for Russian receivables of SEK 51 M . Excluding IAC, EBITA adjusted 1 was SEK 958 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted 1 of 25 per cent (29) . EBIT SEK 423 M (467), EBIT adjusted 1 SEK 437 M (467)

Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 0.87 (0.91); EPS before dilution adjusted SEK 0.91 (0.91). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 343 M (1,393)

Significant events after the reporting period: efanesoctocog alfa phase 3 data presentation; agreement to license the new orphan medicine loncastuximab tesirine in haematology

January - June 2022

Total revenue SEK 8,801 M (6,872), +28 per cent, +17 per cent at CER 1

Haematology revenue SEK 5,187 M (4,003), +20 per cent at CER of which Elocta SEK 2,132 M (1,861), +10 per cent at CER; Alprolix SEK 887 M (851), stable at CER; Doptelet SEK 1,211 M (411), +155 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli SEK 42 M (-)

Immunology revenue SEK 2,967 M (2,305), +15 per cent at CER of which Kineret SEK 1,190 M (1,092), stable at CER; Synagis SEK 1,325 M (912), +29 per cent at CER and Gamifant SEK 452 M (301), +30 per cent at CER

EBITA 1 SEK 2,234 M (2,406); EBITA margin 1 25 per cent (35) . IAC 2 of SEK -675 M , excluding IAC, EBITA adjusted 1 was SEK 2,909 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted 1 of 33 per cent (35) . EBIT SEK 1,198 M (1,500); EBIT adjusted 1 SEK 1,873 M (1,500)

EPS before dilution SEK 2.71 (3.27), EPS before dilution adjusted SEK 4.56 (3.27). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,987 M (3,092)

2022 outlook

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CER, now potentially towards the higher end of the range

Financial summary

