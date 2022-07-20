ANSYS TO HOST 2022 INVESTOR UPDATE ON AUGUST 9, 2022

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Update on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Ansys' Investor Update will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will conclude by 10:30 a.m. ET. The event will be a virtual presentation followed by Q&A and will feature an update on long-term strategy and financial outlook from Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer, and Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, as well as other members of the Ansys senior leadership team.

VIRTUAL EVENT INFORMATION:

What: Ansys 2022 Investor Update

When: August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To register for the virtual event, go to https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar and click on the registration link.

The virtual event will be video webcast live. The following will be available on the corporate website https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the event: a link to the live video webcast as well as a supplemental 2022 Investor Update presentation. A replay of the video webcast will be available after the event has concluded.

For those who do not have internet access, simply join on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US), (855) 669-9657 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 542-4124 (INT'L). Ask the operator to join you into the Ansys 2022 Investor Update.

The video webcast will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT'L). Passcode: 3205490.

