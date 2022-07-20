Michael Hemsey Named President and CEO of Tricycle Marketing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricycle Marketing , a loyalty marketing and technology agency headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, announces the appointment of Michael Hemsey to President and Chief Executive Officer. Hemsey will lead Tricycle Marketing's Advisory, Studios and Technology teams and focus on the expansion of its proprietary InsightsOutward Loyalty Platform-as-a-Service solution, serving and enabling their clients' loyalty, rewards, and customer relationship management programs and experiences.

Michael Hemsey, a seasoned loyalty marketing and technology executive, has over 25 years of experience creating and implementing innovative loyalty, rewards and CRM solutions, developing strategic alliances and brand partnerships, and growing new market opportunities. He joins Tricycle Marketing from Merkle, Inc. a dentsu company, where he served as Executive Vice President for five years leading Merkle's Loyalty Solutions Group. Prior to joining Merkle, Hemsey led Kobie Marketing, a loyalty marketing and technology organization, where he served as president for nine years.

"Michael is a recognized industry leader and partner who brings a wealth of experience to the Tricycle Marketing team," said Don Hughes, principal and partner at Tricycle Marketing. "We are excited to have Michael join us in our pursuits in the loyalty marketing industry, and to accelerate our client's successes utilizing the InsightsOutward platform."

"I am excited to join the Tricycle Marketing team and build upon its rich history of working with world class brands to enable their loyalty, rewards, CRM, and customer experience value propositions," said Hemsey. "I believe Tricycle Marketing's unique Agency model and loyalty platform, InsightsOutward, will continue to attract and serve great brand relationships and perhaps disrupt the legacy market of loyalty agency platform providers."

The InsightsOutward Loyalty Platform-as-a-Service was designed from the Marketing, Technology and Operational requirements from over 100 implementations of Loyalty, Rewards and CRM platform solutions, working with and serving brands from the Retail, Financial Services, Pharmaceutical, Medical, Telecommunications, and Entertainment industries.

Hemsey continued, "We are excited for enterprise and mid-market brands to evaluate our platform and delivery model alongside what's available in the market, and discover the campaign, currency, insights and operational capabilities serving their entire marketing database throughout each customers' journey and lifecycle. In fact, The Wise Marketer recently reviewed InsightsOutward and assessed the platform's capabilities and points of differentiation."

About Tricycle Marketing

For over 25 years, Tricycle Marketing has worked with brands to evolve transactional relationships with their prospects, customers and loyalty reward program members, into transformational ones. Clients work with Tricycle Marketing and the InsightsOutward Loyalty Platform-as-a-Service, to forecast, create, implement, measure, and enhance experiences across channels, customer audiences and partners. Tricycle Marketing's combined strengths in digital marketing, CRM, loyalty and rewards, and platform technology drive measurable, enhanced results and competitive advantage for brands. Release 6.0 of InsightsOutward builds upon a suite of campaign, currency, insights and operational capabilities serving customers, prospects and partner requirements globally. Tricycle Marketing is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida. For more information, contact Tricycle Marketing at 1-813.258.6867 or visit www.tricyclemarketing.com .

