RWE moves forward with storage facility in Texas

Texas Waves II, 30 megawatt battery storage project

Project recently completed installation of all inverters on site

Completion expected by end of 2022

Silvia Ortín, CEO RWE Renewables Americas: "Battery storage solutions like Texas Waves II, with its responsive reserve capability, are a proven proposition for storing energy and improving grid reliability. These types of projects will become increasingly important as renewables form a bigger part of the energy mix as we expand our operating portfolio in the U.S., one of our focus markets."

RWE continues to expand its storage portfolio with Texas Waves II, a 30 MW battery storage project with a 1-hour lithium-ion battery, co-located at the existing Pyron Wind Farm in Scurry County, Texas.

Texas Waves II is under construction and is expected to be online by the end of 2022. The project recently achieved a major equipment milestone installing all inverters on site, with no lost time injuries and two weeks ahead of schedule.

The project will provide ancillary services to the ERCOT grid as well as participate in the energy market. In addition, Texas Waves II has the potential to reduce the cost of energy to consumers by storing energy when it is readily available from renewable resources and discharging when energy would otherwise have to be provided from more expensive fossil fuel generation.

Texas Waves II is the next phase of a series of energy storage projects, where RWE is able to add a storage facility where it makes the most sense in the existing RWE wind fleet. Texas Waves I, consisting of two 9.9 MW short duration energy storage projects, at the existing RWE Pyron and Inadale wind farms in West Texas, came online in 2018.

By its online date, the project will be RWE's largest AC-coupled battery in the Americas to date. RWE is now significantly increasing its standalone and co-located storage project pipeline, with more and larger projects upcoming in the U.S.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and to become carbon neutral by 2040.

RWE's very experienced U.S. team is driving our expansion plans not only in onshore wind, solar PV and storage, but also in offshore wind, to contribute to RWE's ambitious goal of 50 gigawatts net installed capacity in 2030.

RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. As a leading renewable energy player, the company has more than 30 projects in operation in the U.S., totalling an installed generation capacity of more than 5,000 MW (4,288 MW pro rata) to date with more to come.

The company, together with its joint venture partner National Grid Ventures, secured area OCS-A 0539 in the New York Bight offshore lease auction in the U.S. with a potential to host 3 GW of capacity, enough to power 1.1 million U.S. homes. In addition, RWE has entered a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas.

RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal. Government-mandated phaseout roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Very much in the spirit of the company's purpose: Our energy for a sustainable life.

