Nate's Food Co. Announces Exclusive License Agreement For Sh'Mallow

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD), an emerging leader in the development and distribution of unique food products, is pleased to announce it has executed an exclusive license agreement (the "Agreement") to manufacture and distribute Sh'Mallow, a marshmallow product packaged and sold in a pressurized container similar to whipped cream.

"We are excited to execute this Agreement giving us exclusive rights to Sh'Mallow," said Nate Steck, CEO of Nate's Food Co. "Sh'Mallow is a revolutionary and innovative product that is shelf stable, doesn't require refrigeration, and is delivered through a pressurized can for easy use. This product is similar to my former creation, Batter Blaster, which posted sales in the millions of units per year and was featured on the Food Network's 'Unwrapped' program. We look forward to building Sh'Mallow into a household name."

Sh'Mallow is currently available for purchase exclusively at https://www.sh-mallow.com/shop.

The Company has begun working to increase production capacity as part of its plan to produce and air infomercials to market this new product. This process will also assist the Company to secure purchase orders from grocery and warehouse stores.

Nate's Food Co. has been involved in the development and launch of Sh'Mallow since 2016. The Company is extremely excited to announce the recent developments of its foods division and the launch of the new product.

In addition, the Company plans to continue to expand its bitcoin mining operations to hedge against inflation.

Steck continued, "We strongly believe our cryptocurrency strategy will help us grow the Company and enhance our balance sheet over coming years through the accumulation of bitcoin funds. We hope to mobilize consistent additional income derived from mining to develop additional products and expand our footprint in our target market."

About Nate's Food Co.

The Company operates two divisions: (1) Food development and distribution and (2) bitcoin mining. The Company's focus is the development of food products for distribution in wholesale membership stores and into retail grocery stores. The Company is currently selling Sh'Mallow as https://www.sh-mallow.com/shop. The Company also operates a bitcoin mining division as hedge against inflation.

Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.natesfoodco.com or on twitter at https://twitter.com/natesfoodco.

Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

