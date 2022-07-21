OpenText Launches Three New Solutions on Salesforce AppExchange

Companies will benefit from access to OpenText information management solutions on the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace

WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the addition of three new solutions on the Salesforce AppExchange, bringing its total number of AppExchange offerings to six and enabling customers of any size to benefit from the governance, productivity, and efficiency of the OpenText content services platform.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Included in this latest launch is OpenText Core Content, a Content Services platform that customers can leverage to effectively manage their content. In addition, OpenText Media Management (OTMM) and OpenText Documentum are now also available on the AppExchange, expanding the potential for existing OpenText customers to connect to Salesforce.

"Through our expanded offering on AppExchange, businesses can strategically manage customer relationships and connect with even more key OpenText solutions to elevate information-led customer management and experiences," said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales at OpenText. "The addition of these three solutions provides customers access to one of the most comprehensive ranges of content management solutions."

OpenText Core Content helps organizations manage information using a robust SaaS platform that integrates with applications like Salesforce to power modern work. Core Content provides users with an intuitive business workspace model that ensures the right content is surfaced to the right people when they need it, helping to promote increased employee productivity, accelerated processes and enhanced governance.

Additional OpenText solutions now available on the Salesforce AppExchange include:

OpenText Media Management : OpenText Media Management for Salesforce provides easy access to rich media assets directly from within the CRM platform. OTMM helps drive increased productivity and efficiency for all sales and service teams, while maintaining overall brand experience.

OpenText Documentum: OpenText Documentum for Salesforce is an enterprise solution for sharing and managing documents and content, enabling users to access valuable information that is already managed within their secure Documentum environment directly from within Salesforce to streamline process and expedite decision making.

"OpenText and its suite of information management solutions continue to be a welcome addition to AppExchange, helping customers streamline workflows and increase productivity," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Integrated directly with Salesforce, OpenText Core Content, OpenText Media Management and OpenText Documentum are currently available on AppExchange alongside three other OpenText solutions, including OpenText Exstream and OpenText Extended ECM.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Open Text Corporation