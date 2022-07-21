Synaptogenix Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it will hold a corporate update conference call for investors. The call will take place on Tuesday, July 26th at 4:30pm ET and will be hosted by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alan Tuchman, and its President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Daniel Alkon. Drs. Tuchman and Alkon will also take live Q&A following their prepared remarks.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is (877) 407-8293, and the international dial-in number is 1-(201) 689-8349.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated initiation of a clinical trial to treat Multiple Sclerosis with bryostatin and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Investors and Media

800-811-5591

ir@synaptogen.com

Robert Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer

Synaptogenix, Inc.

rweinstein@synaptogen.com

