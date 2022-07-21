ATMORE, Ala., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., parent company of United Bank, Town-Country United Bank, and UB Community Development, announces its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022. United reported unaudited consolidated net income of $7.8 million or earnings per share of $2.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net income of $11.9 million or earnings per share of $3.18 for the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 unaudited net income was $4.9 million or earnings per share of $1.36 as compared to net income of $8.3 million or earnings per share of $2.22 for the same period last year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama , Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income of $4.9 million and EPS of $1.36 .

Asset increase of $224.6 million or 22.1% to $1.2 billion .

Loans and securities increase of $114.3 million or 20.0% and $129.3 million or 72.5%, respectively.

Net interest margin of 3.58%, an increase of 28 bps over the prior quarter.

Dividend declared of $0.18 per share, a $0.06 increase over the July 2021 dividend.

Stock repurchase of 188,298 shares totaling $5.4 million .

Tier one capital ratio and tier one leverage ratio were 13.6% and 9.7%, respectively.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.2 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 22 locations across five counties. The recently acquired Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For a complete second quarter report and financial metrics visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

