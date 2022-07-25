Real Estate Finance Lawyer Brett D. Hoffman Joins Federman Steifman LLP in New York Office

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP announced today that real estate finance lawyer Brett D. Hoffman joined the firm as Counsel resident in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Hoffman's practice focuses on representing institutional lenders in connection with the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, retail, commercial and industrial properties primarily in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mr. Hoffman routinely represents lenders in connection with interest rate hedging transactions, leasehold mortgages, construction and project loans, co-op and other UCC secured loans, unsecured loans and lines of credit, loan participation and intercreditor agreements and the sale of defaulted loans and loan portfolios. Mr. Hoffman also acts as local New York and New Jersey counsel to out-of-state lenders and law firms in connection with the intricacies of lending in New York and New Jersey.

Mr. Hoffman has additional experience representing clients in connection with the acquisition and disposition of commercial properties, development site assemblages and related §1031 transactions.

"Brett came to us in the most flattering way possible. He was independently recommended to us by several of our mortgage lending clients," said Lee D. Edelson a partner of the firm. "Our practices are so synchronous that at any one time we are already working on several transactions on opposite sides of one another. We are, therefore, very familiar with Brett's business sense, legal acumen and the quality of his client representation and know how closely it matches our own," he added.

"Federman Steifman LLP attracted me with their truly unique blend of practical and creative legal representation on sophisticated transactions with a very keen focus on their clients' business objectives," said Brett D. Hoffman. "It is also very rare, at least in my experience, for both borrowers and lenders on their most significant matters to be seeking the advice of the same firm," he added.

Prior to joining Federman Steifman LLP, Brett D. Hoffman was associated with a smaller boutique real estate finance law firm in New York. Mr. Hoffman's recent engagements include the $91,825,000 financing of a portfolio of 19 mortgage loans secured by multi-family assets located throughout New York City and the origination of $55,200,000 loan secured by a leasehold mortgage on a commercial building in Manhattan.

Mr. Hoffman earned a B.A. in Economics from Binghamton University and is a graduate of St. John's University School of Law where he served as a Senior Staff Member on the St. John's Law Review and Journal of Catholic Legal Studies and received both the Beatrice Levine Award and Timothy J. Meehan Memorial Award for his prowess in Property Law.

About Federman Steifman LLP

Federman Steifman LLP is a law firm founded in 2005 specializing in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions. Federman Steifman LLP's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, tax credit and other equity syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family limited partnerships, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.

Federman Steifman LLP is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, AZ, Denver, CO, Short Hills, NJ and Darien, CT. In 2021, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $9,000,000,000 of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions. For more information, visit www.federmansteifman.com

