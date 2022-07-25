Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud

OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia , a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.

Thentia’s service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud (CNW Group/Thentia Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Thentia's revolutionary end-to-end government technology platform, Thentia Cloud, provides an essential solution for regulatory bodies looking to achieve digital transformation in their organizations. With more than 8.5 million active licensees across the globe using its platform, Thentia Cloud's highly configurable, low-code software supports all critical regulatory functions, including license applications and renewals, continuing education and quality assurance, complaints management, communications and reminders, document management, finance and payments, board and committee management, data and analytics, and more – all inside one secure and user-friendly cloud-based environment.

Customers at all levels of government are now able to procure Thentia directly from Google Cloud Marketplace to maximize the buyer experience by simplifying the procurement process.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Google Cloud as a leading provider of solutions for regulatory bodies, and this new partnership will help us accelerate our offering into new markets while providing governmental procurement offices an easy way to procure the software they rely on every day," says Julian Cardarelli, Thentia's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to drive innovation within the public sector and Google Cloud."

According to Cardarelli, Thentia anticipates its new partnership with Google Cloud will propel the company in its mission to help regulators enhance public protection and citizen engagement by becoming a leading global SaaS provider to regulatory bodies.

Thentia's current customer base encompasses 50 percent of the United States and 100 percent of Canadian provinces and territories. As more and more states and provinces find they can reduce costs and create efficiencies by moving to Google Cloud's scalable, flexible, and secure environments, Thentia's alignment provides the public sector greater synergies in IT procurement.

You can visit Thentia Cloud's listing on Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Thentia

Thentia is a global company with teams operating in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada and is trusted by regulatory bodies and government agencies worldwide with more than 8.5 million active licensees across the globe using its platform. Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform government technology through best-in-class capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way regulatory bodies and government agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use, and best-in-class support. For more information, visit thentia.com .

