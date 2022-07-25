VRBO BECOMES NEW TITLE PARTNER FOR NEWLY-NAMED VRBO FIESTA BOWL

Multi-year agreement includes College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl games

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for providing many of college football's most memorable moments, the Fiesta Bowl has come together with Vrbo, part of Expedia Group, and ESPN via Disney Advertising on a title partnership that will make the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl one of college football's premier annual postseason matchups.

As a member of the College Football Playoff New Year's Six, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will serve as a CFP Semifinal this season, kicking off on Saturday, December 31 with two of the nation's four highest-ranking teams battling for a spot in the CFP National Championship.

Both organizations have a rich history for their innovation and for bringing people together to make memories that last a lifetime. Known as a "Bowl of Firsts," the Fiesta Bowl was the first to secure a title sponsor back in 1986 and Vrbo created the first online platform for travelers to book private whole homes, beach houses, cabins and condos for their family vacations.

"There's nothing like spending an amazing weekend away with family or old college friends in a Vrbo and getting the whole place to yourselves," said Jon Gieselman, President of Expedia Brands. "Partnering with the Fiesta Bowl is a perfect fit for Vrbo because Arizona is one of our most popular vacation destinations. We look forward to seeing fans from all over the U.S. enjoy being together in some of the finest vacation homes in the country."

In addition to the exclusive naming rights, Vrbo (pronounced 'ver-boh') becomes the official travel sponsor of the College Football Playoff. With the Fiesta Bowl, Vrbo will enjoy a fully-integrated partnership that incorporates fan activations, digital and social media, content, in-stadium exposure and inclusion at other year-round Fiesta Bowl organization events. Additionally, Vrbo ads will be televised throughout the college football season on ESPN.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vrbo as we carry out our vision to be the preeminent college football bowl and deliver world-class hospitality," said Fiesta Bowl Board Chair Randal Norton. "The Fiesta Bowl and Vrbo both create fun and memorable experiences for fans and guests alike and together we will showcase Arizona as a premier year-round destination. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl partnership will focus on the importance of connection and the joy of celebrating meaningful moments with family and friends."

Every ticket purchased for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl helps support Fiesta Bowl Charities, which has given approximately $25 million to the Arizona community in the last 11 years through charitable giving and nearly $20 million over the last six years.

"The Fiesta Bowl organization has been a national staple in college football since 1971. With the addition of a powerhouse brand like Vrbo, we look forward to an unforgettable New Year's celebration with the CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl," said Jose Moreno, Fiesta Bowl Chief Marketing Officer. "Vrbo's core values align beautifully with the Fiesta Bowl mission, and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will bring fan-friendly pageantry and a thrilling college football game which provides millions of dollars in economic impact and charitable giving."

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Fans may purchase game tickets, premium experiences, pregame parties and reserved parking for the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal by visiting www.VrboFiestaBowl.com or calling 480.350.0911. Season ticket members receive exclusive benefits, including priority seat locations, preferred parking access, specific stadium entry, first access to purchase additional tickets before the general public and more.

EXCITING SWEEPSTAKES FOR FAN TRIP TO CFP SEMIFINAL AT THE VRBO FIESTA BOWL

In celebration of the new partnership, Vrbo and Fiesta Bowl will hold a sweepstakes for lucky fans to receive tickets to attend the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and stay at one of the many luxury Vrbo vacation rentals in Arizona. Further details will come as the sweepstakes begins at the beginning of the 2022 college football season.

Fast Facts about the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl:

2022 will be the 52 nd annual game in Bowl history

This season will be the third CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, after Clemson defeated Ohio State in 2019 and 2016

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is the first to have a title partner which first started in 1986

The 2003 and 2007 Fiesta Bowl games are regularly considered among the top five games in college football history

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl has hosted seven national championship games

Ohio State has the most appearances in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl history, with nine games played

Penn State owns a perfect 7-0 record in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl history, the most wins by any school

Arizona State played in the first three Fiesta Bowl games, and for of the first five games. Overall, the Sun Devils have a 5-1 record in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

13 Heisman Trophy winners have played in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Some of college football's most talked-about moments came in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl:

ABOUT VRBO

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between. Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

ABOUT THE FIESTA BOWL ORGANIZATION

Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Fiesta Bowl Parade, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education.

