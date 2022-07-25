Western Global Airlines Selects ACL Airshop as a Strategic Partner for Air Cargo Equipment & Logistics Support

ESTERO, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Global Airlines, one of the fastest growing cargo carriers in the world, has confirmed a five-year ULD (Unit Load Device) agreement with ACL Airshop, a leading international service partner for outsourced ULD management and customized logistics solutions.

Western Global Airlines and ACL Airshop are working together to measurably enhance the logistics efficiencies of Western Global's ULD fleet, including the introduction of "ULD Control™" for real-time tracking of ULDs. That, combined with ACL's global Operations Center and the innovative "FindMyULD" mobile App all operate together for better utilization rates and cost efficiencies for client airlines that use ACL's technology suite.

Western Global Airlines, headquartered in Estero, Florida, is structured for high flexibility and responsiveness to their customers' evolving needs worldwide, including last-minute changes. Streamlined efficiencies and advanced technology, in-house expertise, and vertical integration support their low-cost, high service model. They own all their 19 wide-body aircraft and engines, maintain an extensive parts inventory, and provide in-house maintenance support. Western Global created Team WGA - a people friendly environment where teamwork, cooperation, and excellence throughout the company are encouraged and rewarded. As one of the largest independent providers of worldwide commercial air cargo transportation services, their substantial critical mass ensures that shipping customers receive the cost savings they want. Team WGA has proven itself with some of the world's most discerning blue-chip logistics companies.

ACL Airshop is a leader in products and services for the global air cargo industry. Over the past 39 years, ACL Airshop has become a leading one-stop-shop for leasing, sales, repair, and fleet control of Unit Load Devices ("ULDs"), and cargo control devices manufacturing for the transportation industry. Today, the company operates around the world on six continents with service capabilities at over 50 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports. One of the unique aspects of the company's offerings is short-term rentals and leasing solutions for airlines' cargo products requirements—that is where ACL Airshop has made its strongest reputation for custom ULD solutions. Added to its dominance of short-term custom leasing solutions, ACL Airshop has also added a growing portfolio of long-term multi-year ULD fleet management contracts with an array of air cargo customers. The pairing of short-term customized flexibility and long-term cost-efficiency has become a powerful combination on behalf of air cargo customers.

Wes Tucker, COO-Western Hemisphere for ACL Airshop said: "We feel privileged to serve Western Global Airlines with our complete suite of equipment, technology, and logistics services. Our objective is to cost-effectively help Western Global keep growing as a market leader in air cargo."

Chad David, Director of Planning and Ground Operations, WGA said: "Western Global has enjoyed a valued, cooperative relationship with ACL Airshop for many years. As our industry footprint grows, we are excited to expand that relationship with this agreement."

L-R: Miguel Diaz – Ground Operations Manager WGA; Bill Mulholland – General Manager ACL; Wes Tucker COO ACL; Chad David – Director Planning & Ground Operations WGA; Ted Lytle – President and COO of WGA.

