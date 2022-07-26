Eric Wilkins, North Texas real estate agent with unique marketing background, achieves outstanding sales in first year in career

GRANBURY, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In what will be his first full year as a real estate agent, Eric Wilkins has achieved exceptional results in the industry already: more than $13 million in sales in the first two quarters of 2022. Notably, this has been accomplished in a market that has been extraordinarily competitive, requiring skills and instincts to negotiate multiple offers, bidding wars and contract anomalies beyond the norm.

Part of the top luxury brokerage in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, Wilkins brings his professional experience as a marketer to every real estate client, whether they are selling or buying. As the former creative director at a large, multisite church and the current owner of a successful digital marketing agency, Wilkins knows consumer behavior, technology and trends — and blends it all in his real estate career, whether marketing a seller's property to its fullest using the industry's most advanced tools or seeking the perfect place for his buyers.

In 2022, Wilkins has sold a range of properties, from a 1900s Victorian house near historic Granbury Square to sprawling luxury homes in sought-after neighborhoods. Wilkins' immediate real estate success is a testament to his innate ability to connect people to the ideal solutions and experiences for them.

The first person in his family to graduate from a four-year university — he earned a bachelor's degree from Tarleton State University — Wilkins was born in Dallas and lives in Granbury with his wife and five children. He is on the board of directors of the Granbury Chamber of Commerce, is a board member of the Lake Granbury Medical Center and is on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) advisory committee of Granbury High School. He is also a musician at The Bridge church in Granbury.

For Wilkins, the opportunity to help people with a significant part of their lives is one of the most rewarding jobs anyone can have. "The purchase or sale of a property often signifies a new shift in life," he says. "Whether it's moving to a new location or moving from one, it's an opportunity for a fresh start." That is why Wilkins does what he does. He has learned, he says, "that new beginnings are often the catalyst to hopes and dreams becoming realities."

Wilkins is based in the Fort Worth office of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 214-991-8180 or ewilkins@briggsfreeman.com. His current listings, sold listings and biography are at briggsfreeman.com.

