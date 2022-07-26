Perforce Transforms Digital Asset Management for Gaming Studios and Virtual Effects Creators

Perforce officially releases Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) to make versioning, review, and sharing of creative assets easier, faster, and more secure.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, has officially launched a sophisticated solution for artists and designers: Helix DAM (Digital Asset Management). As the latest addition to their Digital Creation and Collaboration suite, Helix DAM lets creative teams in media, entertainment, and game development effectively manage and secure all of their art assets.

Perforce Helix DAM (PRNewswire)

As the makers of Helix Core, the industry standard version control system for game development, Perforce saw an overwhelming need from existing customers for a better way to manage the art, 3D models, audio, and video components being used inside their games and other multimedia projects.

Creative teams at game development companies often have difficulty finding their art when they need it, determining if a file is the most recent or approved version, and gaining access to art when connecting remotely. Challenges like these cost teams a lot of time — time they could spend iterating on the art that is so foundational to customers' experience of their products.

Perforce is uniquely positioned to help creative teams solve their data management and workflow issues. "Helix Core enables organizations to collaborate at scale by organizing, versioning and managing asset changes across multiple teams," says Brad Hart, Chief Technology Officer at Perforce. "The question we asked was, how do we make a similar system that improves efficiency for artists and designers? We knew the system needed to be visual, browser-based, and support the files they were creating, so we built Helix DAM specifically for those needs."

Helix DAM is built on top of Helix Core and leverages the version control system's speed, security, and ability to scale endlessly while adding a smart visual layer that lets artists and designers quickly find their creative assets. It automatically generates previews of 3D, 2D, audio, and video files stored in the system so users can find what they need at-a-glance. Helix DAM also makes searching for an asset fast and easy with AI-generated tags, advanced filters, and collection grouping.

"Having something like Helix DAM where you can search files in an intelligent way will save us a considerable amount of time," said Chris Swiatek, Co-Founder of virtual production studio ICVR. Swiatek is a long-time Helix Core user who participated in the Helix DAM Beta.

In addition to quickly finding assets, teams can use Helix DAM to simplify the process of reviewing and iterating on their art. The tool gives them the ability to comment directly on the preview of an asset, eliminating the need to send feedback piecemeal over unsecured channels like email or messenger applications. It lets them see which stage of the review process an asset is in and drag-and-drop it to move forward or back. It also enables teams to reuse an asset for another project with the click of a button.

With Helix DAM, Perforce aims to help artists and designers streamline creative workflows and secure their art. It gives them a single source of truth for their creative assets, empowering them to maximize every piece of art and go to market faster with a higher quality product.

Teams can try Helix DAM free for 14 days, no set up, configuration, or commitment needed.

