Access Healthcare scales new headcount peak - 25,000 employees and counting

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, has scaled a new employee peak of 25,000 employees as of today. The company has doubled its total headcount in less than 15 months.

Shaji Ravi , Founder, President & Managing Director of Access Healthcare, said, "It seems like only yesterday when I sat with the founding team in a coffee shop to develop the blueprint of the company. The last 12 years have been eventful; we have learned and innovated through the journey. I am grateful to our clients for their faith in our capabilities and our employees for everything they do. Our digital solutions portfolio is helping our clients achieve transformational business outcomes right from the word go."

As a third-party revenue cycle services provider, Access Healthcare improves cash flow and revenue realization for its hospital and health systems clientele while reducing their cost of operations through global delivery, process automation, and operational rigor.

Kumar Shwetabh , President, US Operations of Access Healthcare, said, "Our ability to scale revenue cycle services is unmatched in the industry and has enabled us to support our clients as they face a debilitating labor shortage. Our trained and certified workforce has enabled some of the largest hospitals, and health systems to achieve financial stability despite multiple headwinds of labor shortage, declining reimbursement, inflationary pressures, and health-related risks."

Having proven its strength in organic growth, Access Healthcare is now looking to enhance capabilities through focused acquisitions, creating strategic partnerships, and developing innovative solutions.

Jacob Jesuroon , SVP of Human Resources of Access Healthcare, said, "The last two years have challenged our hiring and training teams, and they have created the industry's foremost organic growth engine. We quickly pivoted our hiring and training model to a virtual mode during COVID and utilized technology to shift to self-paced learning tools. The unblemished track record of supporting our clients in the face of personal adversity for many of our employees through this time underscores our resilience and focus."

Access Healthcare has already announced plans to hire over 18,000 people in 2022 and recently launched a dedicated recruitment app – Access Healthcare Jobs – for Android and iOS devices.

View original content:

SOURCE Access Healthcare