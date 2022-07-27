Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are pleased to announce a strong quarter, as evidenced by record net income and earnings per share. Our dynamic geographic markets, strong loan growth and asset sensitive balance sheet, combined with our talented bankers, continues to produce outstanding results. As we move forward, we intend to continue producing exceptional results through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
- Net income of $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million, an increase of 13.5%
- Diluted Earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.67, an increase of 13.4%
- Total assets of $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 4.7%
- Total loans of $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion, an increase of 8.5%
- PPE of $9.5 million compared to $8.6 million, an increase of 12.3%
- Total interest income of $16.7 million compared to $14.9 million, an increase of 11.7%
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 123,686
$ 195,359
Federal funds sold
-
9,493
Cash and cash equivalents
123,686
204,852
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
1,992
3,237
Available-for-sale debt securities
185,048
84,808
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,819 and
$10,316 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,141,497
1,018,085
Loans held for sale, at fair value
635
464
Premises and equipment, net
13,581
17,257
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,192
1,202
Core deposit intangibles
1,489
1,643
Goodwill
8,717
8,479
Interest receivable and other assets
9,983
10,522
Total assets
$ 1,487,820
$ 1,350,549
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 442,150
$ 366,705
Interest-bearing
903,627
850,766
Total deposits
1,345,777
1,217,471
Income taxes payable
2,865
-
Interest payable and other liabilities
7,687
5,670
Total liabilities
1,356,329
1,223,141
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 9,098,655 and 9,071,417 at
91
91
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively
Additional paid-in capital
95,016
94,024
Retained earnings
44,167
33,149
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(7,783)
144
Total shareholders' equity
131,491
127,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,487,820
$ 1,350,549
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 15,754
$ 14,357
$ 30,131
$ 27,450
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
13
38
29
106
Debt securities, taxable
571
-
935
-
Debt securities, tax-exempt
85
-
183
-
Other interest and dividend income
249
42
319
68
Total interest income
16,672
14,437
31,597
27,624
Interest Expense
Deposits
878
772
1,595
1,647
Total interest expense
878
772
1,595
1,647
Net Interest Income
15,794
13,665
30,002
25,977
Provision for Loan Losses
219
1,300
495
2,575
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
15,575
12,365
29,507
23,402
Noninterest Income
Secondary market income
95
78
261
92
Gain (Loss) on sales of available-for-sale debt securities (includes accumulated
other comprehensive loss reclassification of $10,000 and ($117,000) for the
10
-
(117)
-
three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $10,000 and $0
for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
Service charges on deposit accounts
219
119
468
239
Other
361
382
748
585
Total noninterest income
685
579
1,360
916
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,126
2,949
8,152
5,739
Furniture and equipment
386
231
744
433
Occupancy
571
458
1,122
930
Data and item processing
559
286
946
565
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
209
149
442
297
Regulatory assessments
226
161
422
302
Advertsing and public relations
121
71
231
105
Travel, lodging and entertainment
74
118
122
207
Other
691
452
1,202
841
Total noninterest expense
6,963
4,875
13,383
9,419
Income Before Taxes
9,297
8,069
17,484
14,899
Income tax expense
2,280
1,964
4,283
3,690
Net Income
$ 7,017
$ 6,105
$ 13,201
$ 11,209
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.77
$ 0.67
$ 1.45
$ 1.24
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.76
0.67
1.44
1.24
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,097,280
9,050,606
9,093,150
9,050,295
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,194,923
9,074,408
9,187,637
9,066,797
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million
$ (3,788)
$ -
$ (7,783)
$ -
Reclassification adjustment for realized gain(loss) included in net income,
net of tax of $17,000
10
-
(134)
-
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million
$ (3,778)
$ -
$ (7,917)
$ -
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$ 3,239
$ 6,105
$ 5,284
$ 11,209
Net Interest Margin
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 159,157
$ 330
0.42 %
$ 127,203
$ 157
0.25 %
Investment securities, taxable
132,298
948
1.45
1,180
17
2.91
Debt securities, tax exempt
22,275
188
1.70
-
-
-
Loans held for sale
383
-
-
445
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,047,220
30,131
5.80
868,526
27,450
6.37
Total interest-earning assets
1,361,333
31,597
4.68
997,354
27,624
5.59
Noninterest-earning assets
24,506
6,090
Total assets
$ 1,385,839
$ 1,003,444
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 667,159
1,012
0.31 %
$ 412,070
691
0.34 %
Time deposits
176,587
583
0.67
208,903
956
0.92
Total interest-bearing deposits
843,746
1,595
0.38
620,973
1,647
0.53
Total interest-bearing liabilities
843,746
1,595
0.38
620,973
1,647
0.53
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
405,674
266,237
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
6,615
5,126
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
412,289
271,363
Shareholders' equity
129,804
111,108
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,385,839
$ 1,003,444
Net interest income
$ 30,002
$ 25,977
Net interest spread
4.30 %
5.05 %
Net interest margin
4.44 %
5.25 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 130,961
$ 249
0.76 %
$ 128,643
$ 64
0.20 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
174,583
584
1.34
1,187
16
5.41
Debt securities, tax exempt
22,244
85
1.53
-
-
-
Loans held for sale
279
-
-
557
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,090,053
15,754
5.80
889,278
14,357
6.48
Total interest-earning assets
1,418,120
16,672
4.72
1,019,665
14,437
5.68
Noninterest-earning assets
25,341
5,086
Total assets
$ 1,443,461
$ 1,024,751
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 693,619
555
0.32 %
$ 399,293
329
0.33 %
Time deposits
183,494
323
0.71
212,212
443
0.84
Total interest-bearing deposits
877,113
878
0.40
611,505
772
0.51
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 877,113
878
0.40
$ 611,505
772
0.51
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 429,388
$ 293,867
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
6,925
6,047
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
436,313
299,914
Shareholders' equity
130,035
113,332
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,443,461
$ 1,024,751
Net interest income
$ 15,794
$ 13,665
Net interest spread
4.31 %
5.17 %
Net interest margin
4.47 %
5.38 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w shortly after the call for 1 year.
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
