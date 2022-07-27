LUXURY WATERFRONT COMMUNITY AVORA BY LANDSEA HOMES SELLS OUT

First Landsea Homes development on East Coast completely sold out

Enclave of 183 high-quality, LEED certified homes with waterfront views and amenities

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that its' luxury waterfront community, Avora, Landsea Homes' first residential community on the East Coast, has officially closed its last home.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

"Avora is a special project for Landsea Homes and it's exciting to celebrate this milestone. The opening of Avora in 2018 marked Landsea Homes' foray into the East Coast housing market and it was also one of the company's very first development projects," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer, Landsea Homes. "The homes at Avora were uniquely designed to provide luxury living with a coveted waterfront setting, sophisticated amenities and access to all the prime dining, shopping and entertainment the region has to offer. The sellout of Avora is a testament to the great demand for our homes and we're thrilled knowing Avora residents will be "Living in their Element" for years to come."

Located in the Port Imperial neighborhood of New Jersey's Gold Coast, the homes at Avora were priced from $650K to $4M and include open floor plans with one to four bedrooms and flexible layouts designed for modern living. Each home features gourmet kitchens, chef-grade appliances, high ceilings and an outdoor terrace for enjoying the stunning views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline.

Many homes also included flexible living space options through Landsea Homes' LiveFlex® program, which allows buyers to transform spaces for their lifestyle, from a work-from-home office to personal gym or remote schooling study zone.

Avora boasts a prime location directly next to the NY Waterways Ferry and the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, which was a major draw for buyers.

Residents enjoy resort-style amenities, including a contemporary lounge, children's playroom, private screening room, virtual golf and game room, fitness center, expansive sun deck with an outdoor swimming pool and dining terraces, on-site pet grooming and private parking, as well as a concierge service.

Current Avora residents Angie and Meric and their 13-year old daughter bought and moved into their three-bedroom home at the end of 2020 and have been thrilled with their decision ever since.

"Avora has everything we were looking for in our new home – and more," said Angie. "The unique architecture originally drew us in, but it was the modern interiors, amazing city and water views, and family-friendly amenities including the fitness center, outdoor pool, and personalized lifestyle concierge that really sold us. We also love the location right on the waterfront and that it is walking distance to everything we need, including the ferry."

Landsea Homes is currently selling at two other East Coast communities in Manhattan, including Förena, a distinctive collection of 50 serene residences featuring a lush outdoor Zen Garden as well as 212W93, an exclusive collection of 20 luxury homes on the Upper West Side featuring a landscaped rooftop terrace with skyline views.

For more information about Landsea Homes, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: https://landseahomes.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes