ROCKI and BNB Chain launch a global search for the next viral sensation, powered by HITLAB's Music Digital Nuance Analysis tool (DNA)

ROCKI is the largest music NFT platform and music ecosystem on the BNB Blockchain. Launched in October 2020, it has over 3000 music NFTs minted and sold on the platform, and more than 20,000 registered users.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCKI and BNB Chain are launching a global search for the next viral sensation song in a contest with $30,000 BUSD in prizes and a record deal for the winning submission.

Anyone, regardless of professional credits or skills, is encouraged to submit their song by August 18th, 2022. The top 100 finalists will have their song submissions scanned and analyzed by HITLAB's Music Digital Nuance Analysis tool (DNA). Using artificial intelligence and its patented technology, HITLAB analyzes the song's hit potential and the quality of the vocal.

"We're very excited to be partnering with the leading music NFT platform, ROCKI, and BNB Chain in this exciting song showcase. Using our patented and proprietary DNA tool, we'll be able to predict the song submissions hit potential and leverage current trends in the music industry," HITLAB's President and CEO, Michel Zgarka says.

The song submissions will also be reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive music industry experience, including Peter Rafelson, Grammy award and Billboard #1 producer, Guylaine Cléry, MD Virgin Music Services/UMG, Jean-Michel Bonard, Head of Music Business at Trace, and Michel Zgarka, President and CEO of HITLAB.

Bjorn Niclas, ROCKI CEO & Co-founder, adds. "ROCKI is a leading music NFT platform and music ecosystem on the BNB blockchain, so partnering with them on this song contest is really thrilling."

It's not just for professional musicians," he reiterates."Anyone can participate and submit their songs; that's why it's so inclusive and unpredictable. Who knows what incredible talent is out there waiting to be discovered."

ROCKI, is bringing fair compensation to musicians with NFT-powered music. ROCKI strives to empower musicians to earn a living from their music by using the latest Blockchain and NFT technology to earn new revenue streams. Many earn more from one music NFT drop than they do from their annual paychecks from all the major streaming services combined.

So get to work. For full details about how to submit your song please visit: https://rocki.com/songcompetition

