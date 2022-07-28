Compass to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 15

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

(PRNewsfoto/Compass) (PRNewswire)

Call details are as follows:

The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com .

Please register in advance to access the live conference call: Compass, Inc. 2Q22 Earnings Conference Call .

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website .

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com .

Media Contact:

Chris O'Brien

chris.obrien@compass.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compass