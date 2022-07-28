KEENON Robotics Celebrates Brand Day With Triple Surprise

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, a world-leading pioneer in the unmanned delivery industry, proclaimed July 28th as its brand day. As a critical opportunity to connect with clients and offer enhanced service and several benefits, KEENON Brand Day 2022 takes a combined approach of online and offline events. In addition to ongoing social media updates, multiform offline events are held in six business regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

KEENON Brand Day is designed to show thankfulness and bring three major upgrades to its consistently supportive clients all over the globe. KEENON knows that it is the trust of customers and competitive core-technology that make a company everlasting.

"Since our founding in 2010, KEENON Robotics has made an amazing journey for 12 years and has become a world's leading commercial service robot company. I would like to express sincere gratitude to our dearest business partners. We will always be dedicated to R&D so as to provide better products and service for clients," said Tony Li, CEO and founder of KEENON Robotics.

Up to now, with over 30,000 robots operating in more than 600 cities daily, KEENON robot servers have been seen in manifold fields. Through utilizing artificial intelligence, KEENON Robotics will step up efforts to help improve efficiency of the service industry worldwide and ensure a harmonious coexistence between humans and technology.

Information About KEENON Brand Day:

Brand Upgrade. KEENON Robotics introduces three sub-brands for three main product lines, which are DINERBOT for the food delivery robot before, BUTLERBOT for the building delivery robot, and GUIDERBOT for the guiding robot, as it seeks to offer thoughtful service and meet the needs of different business scenarios.

Product Update. KEENON Robotics officially releases DINERBOT T8 laser version to the global market and pre-releases brand new robot waiter named DINERBOT T2 Pro.

Service Enhancement. Effective July 28th, KEENON aftersales program, KEENON ON-care, provides certain service extension for clients after July 1st 2022.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

