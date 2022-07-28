STOLI® LAUNCHES TULCHAN GIN™ WORLDWIDE

Small Batch Premium Tulchan Gin™ Hails From Scotland

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, announced the official global launch of their super-premium gin from Scotland. Taking its name from Tulchan Estate in Scotland, Tulchan Gin™ is a small batch gin distilled in Speyside, with flavors inspired by the terroir of the Estate located on the banks of the River Spey.

Tulchan Gin (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to bring a slice of our wondrous estate to your glass," commented Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group, in making the announcement. "Distilled in Speyside, in the heart of whisky country, we're looking forward to introducing Tulchan Gin to whisky drinkers as well as gin lovers throughout the world."

Born on one of the most admired estates in Scotland, Tulchan Gin™ is inspired by its natural surroundings with botanicals including sloe berries, elderflower and blackberry leaves which are found on the Tulchan Estate. One unusual botanical is asparagus, which provides the gin with a bitter edge and unusually long finish. The distillation takes place in Speyside using the Estate's recipe.

Tulchan Gin™ is presented in a luxury embossed blue glass bottle with the official Tulchan estate tartan running down the side, reflecting the gin's Scottish heritage. The label on the front of the bottle includes an illustration of the Estate mascot The Grouse Piper playing the bagpipes and the wooden cork stopper has a Scottish thistle stamp. Tulchan Gin™ is a full bodied, juniper forward London Dry gin elevated with the Scottish botanicals that shine through

Tulchan Gin™ is part of the Stoli Group portfolio of spirits brands and is distributed in the UK by Indie Brands, part of Amber Beverage UK and distributed globally through the Stoli Group. Tom Jones, Ultra Premium Spirits Ambassador, will be working with trade accounts and retailers to support the launch of the brand in the UK and around the world. Tom is based in Scotland and is a regular visitor to Tulchan Estate.

Tulchan Gin™ will be available initially in the UK and US and will be rolling out to Latin America, the Caribbean, Panama, the Dominican Republic in 2022. Next year Tulchan Gin's distribution will expand to include Italy, Kenya, South Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Tasting Notes

Style: fresh, crisp and smooth

Nose: floral and gentle juniper

Taste: herbal juniper,sweet blend of candied citrus peel, resin, cardamom, liquorice and coriander

Finish: medium in length with kumquat and lemon curd tones

Serving Suggestion

Tulchan Tonic

50 ml Tulchan Gin™ | 100 ml Fever Tree Tonic

RRP: from £39.99 for a 70cl bottle. ABV: 45%



Website: www.tulchangin.com

Instagram: @tulchangin

About Tulchan Estate

Tulchan Estate is located in East Scotland in the heart of Speyside, an area famous some of the world's best Scotch whiskies. The Victorian hunting lodge has played host to many royal guests, reflecting its reputation as one of the leading sporting estates in Scotland. Surrounded by 22,000 acres of moors, lakes and valleys, Tulchan Estate captures the essence of Scotland itself, as does the gin that carries its name.

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

For trade sales enquiries please contact: sales@amberbev.com

For further information or hi res images, please contact Charlotte Edwards or Rebecca Tudor at MPR Communications:

charlotte@mprcommunications.co.uk +44 7811070711

rebecca@mprcommunications.co.uk +44 7792 525525

(PRNewsfoto/Stoli Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoli Group