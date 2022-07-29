ArcBest Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue, Operating Income and Net Income Demonstrate ArcBest's Success Driving Growth and Value Creation
Strategic Growth Initiatives Solidify ArcBest's Position as a Logistics Leader and Partner of Choice
- Second quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion increased 46.8 percent over second quarter 2021.
- Net income improved to $102.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2022 net income was $110.0 million, or $4.30 per diluted share.
- Innovation investments contributed to revenue growth and improved profitability.
FORT SMITH, Ark., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion, an increase of $444.0 million compared to second quarter 2021. Each operating segment achieved at least double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 results include the impact of the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), which was completed in November 2021.
ArcBest's second quarter 2022 operating income was $137.3 million and net income was $102.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $74.3 million and net income of $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The recent quarter's revenue, operating income and net income totals were the highest of any quarter in ArcBest's history.
Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, second quarter non-GAAP operating income was $150.5 million, compared to $76.8 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $110.0 million, or $4.30 per diluted share, compared to $54.6 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.
"ArcBest's talented and dedicated team has been successfully executing our strategy, delivering strong financial results and driving value-enhancing growth for the benefit of our shareholders, customers and other stakeholders. The second quarter of 2022 was no exception, as we achieved 47% revenue growth due to increasing demand for our broad offering of transportation and logistics services," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "As our customers' supply chains become even more complex and economic pressures increase, our strategic focus on technology, innovation and the development of our people positions us to thrive in all environments. By advancing our strategic plan and investing capital back into the business, we continue to differentiate ArcBest and position our company as a logistics leader, our customers' partner of choice, and a consistent generator of superior value for investors."
Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Second Quarter 2022 Versus Second Quarter 2021
- Revenue of $802.6 million compared to $652.8 million, a per-day increase of 22.9 percent.
- Total tonnage per day increase of 3.7 percent, including an increase of 0.9 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
- Total shipments per day increased 2.0 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.7 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.
- Operating income of $116.7 million and an operating ratio of 85.5 percent compared to operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $124.6 million and an operating ratio of 84.5 percent compared to operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent.
ArcBest's Asset-Based business delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter versus the prior year period due in part to a healthy pricing environment, higher fuel surcharges and an increase in ABF Freight's average weight per shipment. Customer demand drove increases in this year's freight shipments and tonnage resulting in growth compared to strong, double-digit percent increases in second quarter 2021. Strength in base freight rate pricing continued during the quarter reflecting the value of the logistics solutions ArcBest offers its customers during an ongoing period of supply chain volatility. ArcBest achieved higher second quarter profitability using optimization tools and improved freight data, maintaining more consistent day-to-day business levels while optimizing revenue and managing costs. Hiring initiatives continued at specific service center locations throughout the ABF Freight network and contributed to a net increase in employees.
Asset-Light‡
Second Quarter 2022 Versus Second Quarter 2021 (including the results of MoLo)
- Revenue of $631.8 million compared to $330.3 million, a per-day increase of 91.3 percent.
- Operating income of $29.1 million compared to $16.3 million. Prior year operating income included a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. On a non‑GAAP basis, operating income of $31.9 million compared to $10.3 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $34.6 million compared to $12.1 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.
Higher market rates combined with continued customer demand for our services resulted in strong second quarter revenue growth and another quarter of record profitability in the ArcBest Asset-Light segment. Enhanced revenue and shipment totals versus the same period last year reflect the positive impact of additional truckload brokerage business from MoLo, for which the integration is on schedule. The broad range of ArcBest Asset-Light services offered through managed transportation, dedicated, expedite and international continue to be a great benefit to customers. Each service positively contributed to improved Asset-Light profitability compared to the prior-year period as operating leverage increased due to the revenue growth of the business.
At FleetNet, revenue growth and improved profitability resulted from increases in both total events and revenue per event.
NOTE
‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.
Conference Call
ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2022 second quarter results. The call will be today, Friday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 891-8357 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on July 29, 2022, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2022. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633‑8284 or (402) 977‑9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 22019591. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through September 15, 2022, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.
About ArcBest
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.
The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding (i) our expectations about our intrinsic value or our prospects for growth and value creation and (ii) our financial outlook, position, strategies, goals, and expectations. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the effects of widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us, including acts of war or terrorism or military conflicts; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions, including the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC, and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; market fluctuations and interruptions affecting the price of our stock or the price or timing of our share repurchase programs; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; nationwide or global disruption in the supply chain increasing volatility in freight volumes; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; increasing costs due to inflation; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
1,392,929
$
948,973
$
2,728,003
$
1,778,186
OPERATING EXPENSES
1,255,583
874,674
2,495,729
1,671,696
OPERATING INCOME
137,346
74,299
232,274
106,490
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
361
322
467
714
Interest and other related financing costs
(1,863)
(2,274)
(3,802)
(4,702)
Other, net
(2,807)
1,111
(3,633)
2,303
(4,309)
(841)
(6,968)
(1,685)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
133,037
73,458
225,306
104,805
INCOME TAX PROVISION
30,576
12,477
53,276
20,463
NET INCOME
$
102,461
$
60,981
$
172,030
$
84,342
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
4.16
$
2.38
$
6.98
$
3.30
Diluted
$
4.00
$
2.27
$
6.68
$
3.13
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
24,607,362
25,586,353
24,658,739
25,522,453
Diluted
25,596,031
26,910,796
25,756,314
26,926,133
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Note
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,058
$
76,620
Short-term investments
76,802
48,339
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $15,991; 2021 - $13,226)
659,672
582,344
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $703; 2021 - $690)
18,612
13,094
Prepaid expenses
32,353
40,104
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
10,310
9,654
Other
10,750
5,898
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
935,557
776,053
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
356,149
350,694
Revenue equipment
993,008
980,283
Service, office, and other equipment
276,965
251,085
Software
179,195
175,989
Leasehold improvements
20,189
16,931
1,825,506
1,774,982
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
1,115,887
1,079,061
709,619
695,921
GOODWILL
299,075
300,337
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
120,145
126,580
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
124,086
106,686
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
5,655
5,470
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
99,569
101,629
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,293,706
$
2,112,676
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
346,051
$
311,401
Income taxes payable
17,110
12,087
Accrued expenses
304,425
305,851
Current portion of long-term debt
56,049
50,615
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
24,534
22,740
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
748,169
702,694
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
169,356
174,917
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
104,253
88,835
POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
16,694
16,733
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
132,930
135,537
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
59,092
64,893
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
296
294
Additional paid-in capital
340,035
318,033
Retained earnings
968,417
801,314
Treasury stock, at cost, 2022: 5,109,030 shares; 2021: 4,492,514 shares
(250,510)
(194,273)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,974
3,699
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,063,212
929,067
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,293,706
$
2,112,676
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended
June 30
2022
2021
Unaudited
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
172,030
$
84,342
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
63,690
58,709
Amortization of intangibles
6,463
1,927
Share-based compensation expense
6,641
5,678
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
3,583
(334)
Change in deferred income taxes
(6,371)
(7,612)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(4,073)
(8,408)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
(402)
(6,923)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(87,092)
(37,745)
Prepaid expenses
7,477
1,419
Other assets
72
25
Income taxes
4,211
12,275
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
114
761
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
18,280
41,786
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
184,623
145,900
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(49,682)
(25,395)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
9,115
10,864
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
475
9,013
Purchases of short-term investments
(64,330)
(43,690)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
35,840
49,165
Capitalization of internally developed software
(8,541)
(9,477)
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)
2,279
—
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(74,844)
(9,520)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under credit facilities
58,000
—
Proceeds from notes payable
7,280
—
Payments on long-term debt
(84,905)
(54,643)
Net change in book overdrafts
6,085
(922)
Deferred financing costs
—
(189)
Payment of common stock dividends
(4,927)
(4,095)
Purchases of treasury stock
(31,237)
(8,100)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(9,637)
(9,766)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(59,341)
(77,715)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
50,438
58,665
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
76,620
303,954
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
127,058
$
362,619
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment financed
$
19,498
$
8,138
Accruals for equipment received
$
7,574
$
5,984
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
30,210
$
6,051
___________________________
1)
Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
($ thousands, except percentages)
REVENUES
Asset-Based
$
802,622
$
652,832
$
1,507,933
$
1,209,124
ArcBest(1)
549,655
270,748
1,144,939
523,084
FleetNet
82,132
59,547
160,510
118,710
Total Asset-Light
631,787
330,295
1,305,449
641,794
Other and eliminations
(41,480)
(34,154)
(85,379)
(72,732)
Total consolidated revenues
$
1,392,929
$
948,973
$
2,728,003
$
1,778,186
OPERATING EXPENSES
Asset-Based
Salaries, wages, and benefits
$
328,068
40.9
%
$
302,370
46.3
%
$
641,565
42.5
%
$
588,064
48.6
%
Fuel, supplies, and expenses
99,296
12.4
64,689
9.9
184,127
12.2
125,530
10.4
Operating taxes and licenses
12,823
1.6
12,303
1.9
25,316
1.7
24,551
2.0
Insurance
12,197
1.5
9,454
1.4
22,628
1.5
18,393
1.5
Communications and utilities
4,648
0.6
4,663
0.7
9,335
0.6
9,633
0.8
Depreciation and amortization
24,463
3.1
23,308
3.6
48,768
3.2
46,792
3.9
Rents and purchased transportation
121,550
15.1
95,082
14.6
224,535
14.9
170,670
14.1
Shared services
75,584
9.4
69,372
10.6
142,734
9.6
125,238
10.4
Gain on sale of property and equipment(2)
(1,370)
(0.2)
71
—
(4,065)
(0.3)
(8,624)
(0.7)
Innovative technology costs(3)
7,954
1.0
7,532
1.2
14,914
1.0
14,400
1.2
Other
753
0.1
77
—
1,386
0.1
511
—
Total Asset-Based
685,966
85.5
%
588,921
90.2
%
1,311,243
87.0
%
1,115,158
92.2
%
ArcBest(1)
Purchased transportation
$
448,160
81.5
%
$
226,603
83.7
%
$
956,540
83.5
%
$
437,598
83.6
%
Supplies and expenses
4,263
0.8
2,476
0.9
7,529
0.7
5,044
1.0
Depreciation and amortization(4)
5,468
1.0
2,366
0.9
10,648
0.9
4,752
0.9
Shared services
57,986
10.6
29,078
10.7
108,183
9.5
55,150
10.5
Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)
(402)
(0.1)
(6,923)
(2.6)
(402)
—
(6,923)
(1.3)
Other
6,701
1.2
2,021
0.8
13,846
1.2
4,071
0.8
522,176
95.0
%
255,621
94.4
%
1,096,344
95.8
%
499,692
95.5
%
FleetNet
80,540
98.1
%
58,409
98.1
%
157,201
97.9
%
116,549
98.2
%
Total Asset-Light
602,716
314,030
1,253,545
616,241
Other and eliminations(6)
(33,099)
(28,277)
(69,059)
(59,703)
Total consolidated operating expenses
$
1,255,583
90.1
%
$
874,674
92.2
%
$
2,495,729
91.5
%
$
1,671,696
94.0
%
OPERATING INCOME
Asset-Based
$
116,656
$
63,911
$
196,690
$
93,966
ArcBest(1)
27,479
15,127
48,595
23,392
FleetNet
1,592
1,138
3,309
2,161
Total Asset-Light
29,071
16,265
51,904
25,553
Other and eliminations(6)
(8,381)
(5,877)
(16,320)
(13,029)
Total consolidated operating income
$
137,346
$
74,299
$
232,274
$
106,490
___________________________
1)
The 2022 periods include the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021.
2)
The six months ended June 30, 2021 include an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. The 2022 amounts primarily consist of gains on sale of replaced equipment.
3)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
4)
Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
5)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
6)
"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except per share data)
Operating Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
137,346
$
74,299
$
232,274
$
106,490
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
10,341
8,475
20,027
16,142
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,214
937
6,427
1,874
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
—
—
810
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
(402)
(6,923)
(402)
(6,923)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
150,499
$
76,788
$
259,136
$
117,583
Net Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
102,461
$
60,981
$
172,030
$
84,342
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
7,789
6,417
15,078
12,241
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
2,397
702
4,793
1,404
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
—
—
604
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)
(317)
(5,437)
(317)
(5,437)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
2,710
(1,248)
3,503
(2,514)
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
(5,059)
(6,796)
(5,929)
(6,931)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
109,981
$
54,619
$
189,762
$
83,105
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
4.00
$
2.27
$
6.68
$
3.13
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
0.30
0.24
0.59
0.45
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
0.09
0.03
0.19
0.05
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
—
—
0.02
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)
(0.01)
(0.20)
(0.01)
(0.20)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
0.11
(0.05)
0.14
(0.09)
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
(0.20)
(0.25)
(0.23)
(0.26)
Non-GAAP amounts(6)
$
4.30
$
2.03
$
7.37
$
3.09
__________________________
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software.
2)
Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment.
3)
Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income. As previously disclosed, contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025.
4)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
5)
Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation.
6)
Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment Operating Income Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Asset-Based Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
116,656
85.5
%
$
63,911
90.2
%
$
196,690
87.0
%
$
93,966
92.2
%
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
7,954
(1.0)
7,532
(1.2)
14,914
(1.0)
14,400
(1.2)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
124,610
84.5
%
$
71,443
89.0
%
$
211,604
86.0
%
$
108,366
91.0
%
Asset-Light
ArcBest Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
27,479
95.0
%
$
15,127
94.4
%
$
48,595
95.8
%
$
23,392
95.5
%
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,214
(0.6)
937
(0.3)
6,427
(0.6)
1,874
(0.4)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
—
—
—
—
810
(0.1)
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
(402)
0.1
(6,923)
2.6
(402)
—
(6,923)
1.3
Non-GAAP amounts
$
30,291
94.5
%
$
9,141
96.7
%
$
55,430
95.1
%
$
18,343
96.4
%
FleetNet Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1,592
98.1
%
$
1,138
98.1
%
$
3,309
97.9
%
$
2,161
98.2
%
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
29,071
95.4
%
$
16,265
95.1
%
$
51,904
96.0
%
$
25,553
96.0
%
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,214
(0.5)
937
(0.3)
6,427
(0.5)
1,874
(0.3)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
—
—
—
—
810
(0.1)
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
(402)
0.1
(6,923)
2.1
(402)
—
(6,923)
1.1
Non-GAAP amounts
$
31,883
95.0
%
$
10,279
96.9
%
$
58,739
95.4
%
$
20,504
96.8
%
Other and Eliminations
Operating Loss ($)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(8,381)
$
(5,877)
$
(16,320)
$
(13,029)
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(5)
2,387
943
5,113
1,742
Non-GAAP amounts
$
(5,994)
$
(4,934)
$
(11,207)
$
(11,287)
__________________________
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
2)
Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment.
3)
Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
4)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
5)
Represents costs associated with initiative to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software, and costs related to the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(6)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
137,346
$
(4,309)
$
133,037
$
30,576
$
102,461
23.0
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
10,341
148
10,489
2,700
7,789
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
3,214
—
3,214
817
2,397
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(402)
—
(402)
(85)
(317)
(21.1)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
—
2,710
2,710
—
2,710
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
—
—
—
5,059
(5,059)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
150,499
$
(1,451)
$
149,048
$
39,067
$
109,981
26.2
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(6)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
232,274
$
(6,968)
$
225,306
$
53,276
$
172,030
23.6
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
20,027
277
20,304
5,226
15,078
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
6,427
—
6,427
1,634
4,793
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
810
—
810
206
604
25.4
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(402)
—
(402)
(85)
(317)
(21.1)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
—
3,503
3,503
—
3,503
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
—
—
—
5,929
(5,929)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
259,136
$
(3,188)
$
255,948
$
66,186
$
189,762
25.9
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(6)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
74,299
$
(841)
$
73,458
$
12,477
$
60,981
17.0
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
8,475
166
8,641
2,224
6,417
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
937
—
937
235
702
25.1
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(6,923)
—
(6,923)
(1,486)
(5,437)
(21.5)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
—
(1,248)
(1,248)
—
(1,248)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
—
—
—
6,796
(6,796)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
76,788
$
(1,923)
$
74,865
$
20,246
$
54,619
27.0
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(6)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
106,490
$
(1,685)
$
104,805
$
20,463
$
84,342
19.5
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
16,142
340
16,482
4,241
12,241
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
1,874
—
1,874
470
1,404
25.1
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(6,923)
—
(6,923)
(1,486)
(5,437)
(21.5)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
—
(2,514)
(2,514)
—
(2,514)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)
—
—
—
6,931
(6,931)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
117,583
$
(3,859)
$
113,724
$
30,619
$
83,105
26.9
%
____________________________
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software.
2)
Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment.
3)
Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
4)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
5)
Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation.
6)
Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
($ thousands)
Net Income
$
102,461
$
60,981
$
172,030
$
84,342
Interest and other related financing costs
1,863
2,274
3,802
4,702
Income tax provision
30,576
12,477
53,276
20,463
Depreciation and amortization(1)
35,330
30,282
70,153
60,636
Amortization of share-based compensation
3,878
3,324
6,641
5,678
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)
—
—
810
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)
(402)
(6,923)
(402)
(6,923)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
173,706
$
102,415
$
306,310
$
168,898
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
ArcBest
Operating Income
$
27,479
$
15,127
$
48,595
$
23,392
Depreciation and amortization(1)
5,468
2,366
10,648
4,752
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)
—
—
810
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)
(402)
(6,923)
(402)
(6,923)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,545
$
10,570
$
59,651
$
21,221
FleetNet
Operating Income
$
1,592
$
1,138
$
3,309
$
2,161
Depreciation and amortization(1)
446
413
873
828
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,038
$
1,551
$
4,182
$
2,989
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income
$
29,071
$
16,265
$
51,904
$
25,553
Depreciation and amortization(1)
5,914
2,779
11,521
5,580
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)
—
—
810
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)
(402)
(6,923)
(402)
(6,923)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,583
$
12,121
$
63,833
$
24,210
____________________________
1)
Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
2)
Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
3)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Unaudited)
Asset-Based
Workdays
63.5
63.5
127.0
126.5
Billed Revenue(1) / CWT
$
45.76
$
38.87
17.7 %
$
44.77
$
37.54
19.3 %
Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment
$
632.43
$
528.33
19.7 %
$
606.14
$
495.76
22.3 %
Shipments
1,276,859
1,251,791
2.0 %
2,504,083
2,467,207
1.5 %
Shipments / Day
20,108
19,713
2.0 %
19,717
19,504
1.1 %
Tonnage (Tons)
882,367
850,817
3.7 %
1,695,097
1,629,232
4.0 %
Tons / Day
13,896
13,399
3.7 %
13,347
12,879
3.6 %
Pounds / Shipment
1,382
1,359
1.7 %
1,354
1,321
2.5 %
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
1,096
1,107
(1.0 %)
1,088
1,099
(1.0 %)
________________________
1)
Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.
Year Over Year % Change
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
ArcBest(2)
Revenue / Shipment
15.2 %
23.5 %
Shipments / Day
74.8 %
79.2 %
________________________
2)
Statistical data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021. Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions is not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment for the periods presented.
