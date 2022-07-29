INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Following Vince McMahon's Retirement and Encourages Long-Term WWE Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces a stockholder investigation on behalf of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ("WWE" or the "Company") (NYSE: WWE) investors.

On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE's Board of Directors was investigating "a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair." On July 8, 2022, The Wall Street Journal further reported that McMahon had "agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known."

Subsequently, on July 22, 2022, WWE disclosed that McMahon had "retired" as the Company's Chairman and CEO. Then, on July 25, 2022, WWE disclosed that it would restate its financial statements to account for $14.6 million in "unrecorded expenses" for payments that Mr. McMahon agreed to make between 2006 – 2022.

The stockholder investigation seeks to determine whether WWE and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

