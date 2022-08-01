REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)

Second Quarter Highlights

Sales Up 52% Versus PY And Up 12% On An Organic Basis*

Daily Orders Down 2% In 2Q Versus PY On A Pro Forma Basis

Backlog Up Over 50% Versus Beginning of 2021; Book-To-Bill Above One For Prior 7 Quarters, Averaging 1.10 In 2021 and 1.05 In 1H 2022

Strong Gross Margin Improvement Despite Sizable Inflationary & Supply Chain Pressures; Price/Cost Remained Positive

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* Up 230 Basis Points Versus PY To 21.0%

Adjusted Diluted EPS* Of $2.76 Versus $2.68 In PY; GAAP Diluted EPS Of $2.12 Versus $2.06 In PY

Synergies From Rexnord PMC And Arrowhead Systems Transactions Slightly Ahead Of Plan

Raising 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance To A Range Of $10.20 To $10.80 From $10.10 To $10.70 And Revising Its GAAP EPS Guidance To A Range Of $7.01 to $7.61 From A Range Of $6.90 To $7.50

Repurchased $70M of RRX Shares

CEO Louis Pinkham commented, "I am extremely pleased with our strong 2Q performance. While a host of supply chain and inflation-related challenges continued to confront us, our Regal Rexnord team remained focused on executing what's under our control. By continuing to embrace an 80/20 mindset and act with a sense of urgency to serve our customers, the team delivered 12% organic top line growth, which reflects strong price realization, healthy end markets, and meaningful share gains. We're continuing to build momentum in our outgrowth initiatives by raising service levels, capitalizing on our digital investments, and growing our pipeline of new and often more energy-efficient products and solutions."

"As an enterprise, we also delivered further gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin gains, fueled by the Regal Rexnord Business System, in addition to our acquisition synergies. I am particularly pleased with our performance at Industrial Systems. Industrial's performance reflects meaningful, durable operational improvements made by that team consistently leveraging an 80/20 mindset and our LEAN tools, and I am confident this business has turned a corner operationally. I also find Commercial System's organic growth and margin performance to be noteworthy because it reflects sustainable outgrowth and mix gains underpinned by our digital initiatives, a healthy new product pipeline and market-leading service metrics."

"We did experience some temporary margin pressure in our Climate Solutions segment during the quarter, mostly due to proactive decisions we made to over-serve certain of our key customers, resulting in stronger growth but also higher costs for items such as expedited freight and supplier premiums. We do, however, see these pressures as temporary and expect our Climate segment margins to track back towards recent historic levels in the high-teens to low-20's by the fourth quarter."

Mr. Pinkham went on to comment, "Another source of strong positive momentum in our business are synergies tied to the Rexnord PMC and Arrowhead transactions. Both our integration team and our core MCS "run" team continue to execute at a high level, and we see increasing upside potential on both cost and revenue synergies versus our current targets. The Arrowhead business, which we now refer to as our Automation Solutions business unit (ASBU), is also seeing strong prospects, with a host of merger-enabled new products now under development, teeing up attractive outgrowth opportunities. We plan to update investors on our synergy targets in greater detail at our upcoming investor day, which we are hosting at the New York Stock Exchange on September 13."

Mr. Pinkham concluded, "In summing up our second quarter results, the Regal Rexnord team is continuing to deliver very strong performance. I remain confident that we still have ample opportunities ahead of us."

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurement, See Appendix for Reconciliation

Guidance Update

The Company now expects organic revenue growth at a high single digit rate, up from its prior range of mid-single digit to high single digit rate.

The Company is raising its 2022 annual guidance for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $10.20 to $10.80, from a range of $10.10 to $10.70 previously, and revising its GAAP earnings per share to a range of $7.01 to $7.61 from a range of $6.90 to $7.50.

Segment Performance

Second quarter 2022 segment results versus the prior year:

Motion Control Solutions segment net sales were $599.3 million , an increase of 178.6%, or 6.4% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included the merger with Rexnord PMC and the acquisition of Arrowhead and, on an organic basis, broad-based growth and price realization. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.4% of adjusted net sales*.

Climate Solutions net sales were $293.5 million , an increase of 14.1%, or 14.8% on an organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1% of adjusted net sales*. The segment experienced several points of margin pressure due to recent strategic decisions to over-serve key customers. However, we expect margins to recover to levels more consistent with recent history by the fourth quarter.

Commercial Systems net sales were $301.9 million , an increase of 12.1%, or 14.6% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included end market strength and share gains especially in the North America general industrial, pool and commercial HVAC markets, along with healthy price realization. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5% of adjusted net sales*.

Industrial Systems net sales were $154.7 million , an increase of 6.5%, or 9.4% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included strength and outgrowth in Americas general industrial markets, and strong price realization. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.2% of adjusted net sales*.

Conference Call

Regal Rexnord will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investors website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9880181# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 6915791#. Both replays will be accessible for three months after the earnings call.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted bank EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes and adjusted effective tax rate. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating margin to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes and adjusted effective tax rate are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. "Organic sales" to refers to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 Net Sales

$ 1,349.4

$ 886.9

$ 2,647.9

$ 1,701.0 Cost of Sales

915.9

629.2

1,792.5

1,193.5 Gross Profit

433.5

257.7

855.4

507.5 Operating Expenses

238.6

140.2

490.6

288.5 Asset Impairments

—

2.3

—

2.3 Total Operating Expenses

238.6

142.5

490.6

290.8 Income from Operations

194.9

115.2

364.8

216.7 Other Income, Net

(1.5)

(1.2)

(2.8)

(2.4) Interest Expense

13.4

11.5

22.4

24.1 Interest Income

0.8

1.7

1.9

3.2 Income before Taxes

183.8

106.6

347.1

198.2 Provision for Income Taxes

40.6

20.6

76.8

41.9 Net Income

143.2

86.0

270.3

156.3 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1.2

1.6

2.7

3.0 Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

$ 142.0

$ 84.4

$ 267.6

$ 153.3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation:















Basic

$ 2.13

$ 2.07

$ 3.99

$ 3.78 Assuming Dilution

$ 2.12

$ 2.06

$ 3.96

$ 3.74 Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.33

$ 0.68

$ 0.63 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

66.8

40.7

67.1

40.6 Assuming Dilution

67.1

41.0

67.5

41.0

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Jun 30, 2022

Jan 1, 2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 702.5

$ 672.8 Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $18.7 million in 2022 and $18.7 million in 2021

854.8

785.8 Inventories

1,388.4

1,192.4 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

151.8

157.6 Total Current Assets

3,097.5

2,808.6









Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

7,361.0

7,558.8 Total Assets

$ 10,458.5

$ 10,367.4









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 652.8

$ 643.8 Other Accrued Expenses

437.4

446.6 Current Maturities of Debt

30.6

4.9 Total Current Liabilities

1,120.8

1,095.3









Long-Term Debt

2,132.5

1,913.6 Other Noncurrent Liabilities

889.5

950.3 Equity:







Total Regal Rexnord Corporation Shareholders' Equity

6,276.7

6,370.0 Noncontrolling Interests

39.0

38.2 Total Equity

6,315.7

6,408.2 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 10,458.5

$ 10,367.4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW















Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2022

Jul 3, 2021

Jun 30, 2022

Jul 3, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

$ 143.2

$ 86.0

$ 270.3

$ 156.3 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets

and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net

Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

78.4

30.5

156.3

62.3 (Gain) Loss on Disposal of Assets

(1.4)

(0.1)

(1.7)

0.5 Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

2.3

—

2.3 Share-Based Compensation Expense

4.9

4.5

11.2

7.8 Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

(114.3)

(36.1)

(331.2)

(92.6) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

110.8

87.1

104.9

136.6 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(19.2)

(13.6)

(32.6)

(24.3) Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

4.1

0.9

5.5

1.8 Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

—

(1.9)

(35.0)

(3.8) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(15.1)

(14.6)

(62.1)

(26.3) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net Repayments Under Revolving Credit Facility

(395.0)

—

(176.7)

— Net Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings

(0.1)

0.2

(2.0)

— Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

500.0

—

1,536.8

— Repayments of Long-Term Debt

(0.9)

(0.1)

(1,108.4)

(50.2) Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(22.0)

(12.2)

(44.3)

(24.4) Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options

1.6

—

3.4

0.1 Repurchase of Common Stock

(69.8)

—

(184.0)

— Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

—

(4.5)

—

(4.5) Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(5.3)

(4.2)

(8.1)

(6.1) Financing Fees Paid

(2.0)

(4.6)

(6.5)

(17.0) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

6.5

(25.4)

10.2

(102.1) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(24.4)

5.0

(23.3)

(1.0) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

77.8

52.1

29.7

7.2 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

624.7

566.4

672.8

611.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 702.5

$ 618.5

$ 702.5

$ 618.5

SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Three Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Motion Control

Solutions

Total Regal

Rexnord



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 Net Sales

$ 301.9

$ 269.3

$ 154.7

$ 145.2

$ 293.5

$ 257.3

$ 599.3

$ 215.1

$ 1,349.4

$ 886.9 Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 301.9

$ 269.3

$ 154.7

$ 145.2

$ 293.5

$ 257.3

$ 599.3

$ 215.1

$ 1,349.4

$ 886.9









































GAAP Operating Margin

13.8 %

10.2 %

13.7 %

3.0 %

15.1 %

18.7 %

14.6 %

16.5 %

14.4 %

13.0 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

13.8 %

12.4 %

13.8 %

3.2 %

15.2 %

19.0 %

15.2 %

20.1 %

14.7 %

14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

16.5 %

15.8 %

16.2 %

7.9 %

17.1 %

21.0 %

26.4 %

27.1 %

21.0 %

18.7 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth*

14.6 %

48.1 %

9.4 %

12.8 %

14.8 %

43.0 %

6.4 %

32.3 %

11.8 %

36.0 % Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

174.1 %

— %

42.2 %

— % Foreign Currency Impact

(2.4) %

5.1 %

(2.9) %

7.7 %

(0.7) %

1.4 %

(1.9) %

2.6 %

(1.9) %

3.9 %









































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Six Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Motion Control

Solutions

Total Regal

Rexnord



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 Net Sales

$ 595.2

$ 506.3

$ 299.4

$ 281.6

$ 567.4

$ 496.4

$ 1,185.9

$ 416.7

$ 2,647.9

$ 1,701.0 Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 595.2

$ 506.3

$ 299.4

$ 281.6

$ 567.4

$ 496.4

$ 1,185.9

$ 416.7

$ 2,647.9

$ 1,701.0









































GAAP Operating Margin

15.9 %

11.1 %

9.7 %

3.3 %

16.9 %

18.7 %

12.3 %

14.1 %

13.8 %

12.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

15.9 %

12.3 %

9.8 %

3.5 %

17.0 %

18.9 %

14.4 %

19.6 %

14.8 %

14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

18.8 %

15.9 %

12.4 %

8.3 %

19.1 %

21.2 %

25.6 %

26.7 %

21.2 %

18.8 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

19.4 %

31.0 %

8.3 %

6.9 %

14.8 %

27.3 %

8.1 %

15.5 %

13.4 %

21.5 % Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

178.0 %

— %

43.6 %

— % Foreign Currency Impact

(1.8) %

3.9 %

(2.0) %

5.6 %

(0.5) %

0.5 %

(1.4) %

2.0 %

(1.4) %

2.8 %

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.12

$ 2.06

$ 3.96

$ 3.74 Restructuring and Related Costs

(0.01)

0.11

0.18

0.14 Transaction and Related Costs

0.01

0.19

0.05

0.55 Inventory Step Up

0.06

—

0.10

— Intangible Amortization

0.53

0.20

1.05

0.41 Share-Based Compensation Expense

0.08

0.08

0.14

0.14 Gain on Sale of Assets

(0.03)

—

(0.04)

(0.01) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

0.04

—

0.04 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.76

$ 2.68

$ 5.44

$ 5.01



















2022 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2022 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 7.01

$ 7.61 Restructuring and Related Costs

0.68

0.68 Intangible Amortization

2.10

2.10 Share-Based Compensation Expense

0.29

0.29 Transaction and Related Costs

0.06

0.06 Inventory Step Up

0.10

0.10 Gain on Sales of Assets

(0.04)

(0.04) 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 10.20

$ 10.80





Three Months Ended ADJUSTED EBITDA

Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Motion Control

Solutions

Total Regal

Rexnord (Dollars in Millions)

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 GAAP Income from Operations

$ 41.7

$ 27.4

$ 21.2

$ 4.3

$ 44.3

$ 48.0

$ 87.7

$ 35.5

$ 194.9

$ 115.2 Restructuring and Related Costs

(0.1)

4.1

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.3

(1.6)

0.9

(1.1)

5.6 Transaction and Related Costs

—

—

—

—

—

—

1.3

7.1

1.3

7.1 Inventory Step Up

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.0

—

6.0

— Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

1.8

—

—

—

0.5

—

—

—

2.3 Gain on Sale of Assets

—

—

—

—

—

—

(2.6)

(0.2)

(2.6)

(0.2) Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 41.6

$ 33.3

$ 21.4

$ 4.6

$ 44.7

$ 48.8

$ 90.8

$ 43.3

$ 198.5

$ 130.0









































Depreciation

$ 5.7

$ 5.8

$ 3.2

$ 5.5

$ 4.0

$ 2.6

$ 19.0

$ 5.4

$ 31.9

$ 19.3 Amortization

1.7

2.0

0.2

0.2

0.4

1.0

44.2

8.0

46.5

11.2 Other Income (Expense), Net

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.3

1.5

1.2 Adjusted Bank EBITDA

$ 49.3

$ 41.4

$ 25.1

$ 10.5

$ 49.4

$ 52.8

$ 154.6

$ 57.0

$ 278.4

$ 161.7









































Stock Based Compensation

$ 0.6

$ 1.1

$ (0.1)

$ 0.9

$ 0.9

$ 1.3

$ 3.5

$ 1.2

$ 4.9

$ 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 49.9

$ 42.5

$ 25.0

$ 11.4

$ 50.3

$ 54.1

$ 158.1

$ 58.2

$ 283.3

$ 166.2









































GAAP Operating Margin %

13.8 %

10.2 %

13.7 %

3.0 %

15.1 %

18.7 %

14.6 %

16.5 %

14.4 %

13.0 % Adjusted Operating Margin %

13.8 %

12.4 %

13.8 %

3.2 %

15.2 %

19.0 %

15.2 %

20.1 %

14.7 %

14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

16.5 %

15.8 %

16.2 %

7.9 %

17.1 %

21.0 %

26.4 %

27.1 %

21.0 %

18.7 %





Six Months Ended ADJUSTED EBITDA

Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Motion Control

Solutions

Total Regal

Rexnord (Dollars in Millions)

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 GAAP Income from Operations

$ 94.6

$ 56.2

$ 29.1

$ 9.2

$ 95.8

$ 92.7

$ 145.3

$ 58.6

$ 364.8

$ 216.7 Restructuring and Related Costs

0.6

4.3

0.3

0.8

0.7

0.6

14.3

1.6

15.9

7.3 Transaction and Related Costs

—

—

—

—

—

—

4.3

21.8

4.3

21.8 Inventory Step Up

—

—

—

—

—

—

9.0

—

9.0

— Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

1.8

—

—

—

0.5

—

—

—

2.3 Gain on Sale of Assets

(0.7)

—

—

(0.1)

—

—

(2.6)

(0.5)

(3.3)

(0.6) Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 94.5

$ 62.3

$ 29.4

$ 9.9

$ 96.5

$ 93.8

$ 170.3

$ 81.5

$ 390.7

$ 247.5









































Depreciation

$ 11.7

$ 11.9

$ 6.6

$ 11.0

$ 7.9

$ 6.1

$ 36.3

$ 11.0

$ 62.5

$ 40.0 Amortization

3.4

3.7

0.4

0.6

0.9

2.0

89.1

16.0

93.8

22.3 Other Income (Expense), Net

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.2

0.6

2.8

2.4 Adjusted Bank EBITDA

$ 110.2

$ 78.5

$ 36.8

$ 21.9

$ 105.9

$ 102.7

$ 296.9

$ 109.1

$ 549.8

$ 312.2









































Stock Based Compensation

$ 1.7

$ 2.0

$ 0.4

$ 1.5

$ 2.2

$ 2.3

$ 6.9

$ 2.0

$ 11.2

$ 7.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 111.9

$ 80.5

$ 37.2

$ 23.4

$ 108.1

$ 105.0

$ 303.8

$ 111.1

$ 561.0

$ 320.0









































GAAP Operating Margin %

15.9 %

11.1 %

9.7 %

3.3 %

16.9 %

18.7 %

12.3 %

14.1 %

13.8 %

12.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin %

15.9 %

12.3 %

9.8 %

3.5 %

17.0 %

18.9 %

14.4 %

19.6 %

14.8 %

14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

18.8 %

15.9 %

12.4 %

8.3 %

19.1 %

21.2 %

25.6 %

26.7 %

21.2 %

18.8 %

DEBT TO EBITDA





Last Twelve Months







Jun 30, 2022

Jan 1, 2022 Net Income

$ 349.8

$ 235.8 Interest Expense





58.7

60.4 Interest Income





(6.1)

(7.4) Taxes





109.6

74.7 Depreciation and Amortization





264.6

170.6 EBITDA





$ 776.6

$ 534.1 Restructuring and Related Costs





30.6

22.0 Transaction and Related Costs





71.6

89.1 Impairments and Exit Related Costs





3.3

5.6 Goodwill Impairment





33.0

33.0 Inventory Step Up





33.3

24.3 Gain on Sale of Assets





(5.2)

(2.5) Adjusted Bank EBITDA





$ 943.2

$ 705.6













Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt





$ 30.6

$ 4.9 Long-Term Debt





2,132.5

1,913.6 Total Gross Debt





$ 2,163.1

$ 1,918.5 Cash





(702.5)

(672.8) Net Debt





$ 1,460.6

$ 1,245.7













Gross Debt/EBITDA





2.8

3.6 Gross Debt/Adjusted Bank EBITDA





2.3

2.7













Net Debt/EBITDA





1.9

2.3 Net Debt/Adjusted Bank EBITDA





1.5

1.8

FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 110.8

$ 87.1

$ 104.9

$ 136.6 Additions to Property Plant and Equipment

(19.2)

(13.6)

(32.6)

(24.3) Free Cash Flow

$ 91.6

$ 73.5

$ 72.3

$ 112.3

















GAAP Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

$ 142.0

$ 84.4

$ 267.6

$ 153.3 Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

—

2.3

—

2.3 Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

—

(0.5)

—

(0.5) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

$ 142.0

$ 86.2

$ 267.6

$ 155.1

















Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

64.5 %

85.3 %

27.0 %

72.4 %



















ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 30,

2022

Jul 3,

2021

















Income before Taxes

$ 183.8

$ 106.6

$ 347.1

$ 198.2 Provision for Income Taxes

40.6

20.6

76.8

41.9 Effective Tax Rate

22.1 %

19.3 %

22.1 %

21.1 %

















Income before Taxes

$ 183.8

$ 106.6

$ 347.1

$ 198.2 Restructuring and Related Costs

(1.1)

5.6

15.9

7.3 Transaction and Related Costs

1.3

10.4

4.3

29.5 Inventory Step Up

6.0

—

9.0

— Intangible Amortization

46.5

11.2

93.8

22.3 Share-Based Compensation Expense

4.9

4.5

11.2

7.8 Gain on Sales of Assets

(2.6)

(0.2)

(3.3)

(0.6) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

2.3

—

2.3 Adjusted Income before Taxes

$ 238.8

$ 140.4

$ 478.0

$ 266.8

















Provision for Income Taxes

$ 40.6

$ 20.6

$ 76.8

$ 41.9 Tax Effect from Restructuring and Related Costs

(0.1)

1.3

4.0

1.7 Tax Effect of Transaction and Related Costs

0.3

2.6

1.0

7.1 Tax Effect of Inventory Step Up

1.5

—

2.1

— Tax Effect of Intangible Amortization

11.2

2.7

23.0

5.4 Tax Effect of Share-Based Compensation Expense

(0.7)

1.1

1.5

1.9 Tax Effect of Gain on Sales of Assets

(0.6)

—

(0.8)

(0.1) Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—

0.5

—

0.5 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

$ 52.2

$ 28.8

$ 107.6

$ 58.4

















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

21.9 %

20.5 %

22.5 %

21.9 %

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022





Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Motion Control Solutions

Total Regal Rexnord Net Sales Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

$ 301.9

$ 154.7

$ 293.5

$ 599.3

$ 1,349.4 Net Sales from Business Acquired

—

—

—

(374.5)

(374.5) Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

6.7

4.2

1.8

4.0

16.7 Organic Sales Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

$ 308.6

$ 158.9

$ 295.3

$ 228.8

$ 991.6





















Net Sales Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 269.3

$ 145.2

$ 257.3

$ 215.1

$ 886.9 Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 269.3

$ 145.2

$ 257.3

$ 215.1

$ 886.9





















Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Organic Sales Growth %

14.6 %

9.4 %

14.8 %

6.4 %

11.8 % Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Net Sales Growth %

12.1 %

6.5 %

14.1 %

178.6 %

52.1 %





















ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022





Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Motion Control Solutions

Total Regal Rexnord Net Sales Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

$ 595.2

$ 299.4

$ 567.4

$ 1,185.9

$ 2,647.9 Net Sales from Business Acquired

—

—

—

(741.6)

(741.6) Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

9.2

5.6

2.6

6.0

23.4 Organic Sales Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

$ 604.4

$ 305.0

$ 570.0

$ 450.3

$ 1,929.7





















Net Sales Six Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 506.3

$ 281.6

$ 496.4

$ 416.7

$ 1,701.0 Adjusted Net Sales Six Ended Months Jul 3, 2021

$ 506.3

$ 281.6

$ 496.4

$ 416.7

$ 1,701.0





















Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Organic Sales Growth %

19.4 %

8.3 %

14.8 %

8.1 %

13.4 % Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Net Sales Growth %

17.6 %

6.3 %

14.3 %

184.6 %

55.7 %

