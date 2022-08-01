NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks, a global leader in real-time customer engagement solutions, has been named in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs -- marking the sixth consecutive year in which Resulticks has been recognized in this report.

Resulticks Named in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for the Sixth Year in a Row (PRNewsfoto/Resulticks) (PRNewswire)

"Despite the recent turbulence and disruptions in the global marketplace, Resulticks has stood at the cutting edge of scalable, intuitive customer engagement technology. We believe, our uninterrupted six-year presence in this Magic Quadrant report attests to the robust foundational vision and the continuous advancements of our solution," said Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO of Resulticks.

In the MMH Magic Quadrant report, Gartner defines a multichannel marketing hub as "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications and offers to customer segments across multiple channels." The 2022 report, according to Gartner "highlights digital marketing leaders' increasing reliance on multichannel marketing hubs for business growth."

"I'm encouraged and gratified by the recognition of Resulticks, a singularly unifying digital transformation engine," noted Gopalaratnam. "From strengthening our partnerships with leading tech players, including Qualcomm and Google Cloud, to adding new dimensions to our already diverse and robust array of features, such as the recent CX 5.0 update, we're focused on empowering organizations worldwide with a solution that can match the scale, speed, and unpredictability of the rapidly digitized market. Resulticks is more determined than ever to help business leaders bid farewell to the frictions, confusions, and unfulfilled promises that haunt legacy systems and move rapidly toward true digital transformation."

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs", July 18, 2022. This report was titled "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management" in 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud/hybrid solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks North America is headquartered in New York City. https://www.resulticks.com/

Media Contact

Sneha Subramanian

ssneha@resulticks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869568/Resulticks_Gartner.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resulticks