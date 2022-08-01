USPack Appoints Veteran Transportation Leader Michael Clark as CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack, a national leader in the same-day, final-mile delivery industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced that the company has named Michael Clark ("Mike") as CEO, effective immediately. Mike succeeds Mark Glazman who will continue to remain on the Board of Directors ("the Board") in the role of Chairman. Under Glazman's leadership USPack successfully integrated onto a single technology and operating platform, improved customer experience, and expanded its business with blue chip clients across the pharmaceutical, retail, automotive and white glove final mile delivery space. On the heels of these impressive accomplishments, Glazman believes that now is the opportune time to transition to new leadership for the next phase of USPack's growth.

Mike Clark, CEO of USPack (PRNewswire)

Clark is a solutions-oriented transportation executive with a demonstrated track record of exceeding customer expectations and accelerating growth at logistics and supply chain companies including DHL, FedEx, Pacer and Panther Expedite.

"USPack's geographic footprint and network density make it a formidable player in the same-day final mile space. I am very excited to join USPack and work with the team to build on the momentum and success as we continue to leverage the company's agile technology platform to drive further enhancements for customers," said Clark.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join USPack as our next CEO," said Glazman. "Mike brings his experience building and driving best-in class operational processes that will help us further optimize our delivery network and technology solutions for USPack and our customers. I look forward to partnering with Mike in my new role as Chairman."

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the Delivery Economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities, and also provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

(PRNewsfoto/USPack) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USPack