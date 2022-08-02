Holmes Murphy Welcomes Dave Ashton as Chief Information Officer

With extensive experience and industry knowledge, Ashton will help leverage new opportunities for Holmes Murphy and its clients, providing an important value-add for all.

WAUKEE, Iowa, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy announced today the hiring of Dave Ashton as its Chief Information Officer. A versatile IT leader with a plethora of experience, Ashton joins Holmes Murphy to execute and deliver results-oriented, client-focused business initiatives.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Ashton was the CEO of Principal Trust Company for Principal Hong Kong, where he managed the overall leadership of the Principal Hong Kong group of companies, providing retirement and long-term savings solutions. Prior to that, Ashton was the Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Principal International.

"Dave is a strong collaborator and communicator with a passion for driving growth by leveraging modern technology and client insights," said Dan Keough, Chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy. "Dave's vast amount of experience will help change the trajectory of our company, and we are delighted to have him join the team."

In this new role, Ashton will be responsible for leading the IT team to implement and support technology that will help Holmes Murphy provide industry-leading client service in a cost-effective way. He'll also be a key member of the Holmes Murphy Enterprise Services Leadership Team and help identify opportunities to leverage technology not traditionally used in the insurance industry with the potential to change the trajectory of Holmes Murphy through efficient, value-add client solutions.

Ashton will be collaborating directly with business leaders, enterprise service leaders, and the company's Executive Committee to identify and execute on priorities. As Holmes Murphy continues to attract top talent, the company is excited to see the impact Ashton will have on its IT department and clients.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Katie Burns

224-388-6445

kburns@ls2group.com

View original content:

SOURCE Holmes Murphy