Inventhelp Inventor Develops an Improved Drink Container for Young Children (ALL-1001)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need for a drink container specially designed for toddlers and young children that is less of a hassle and not as messy," said an inventor from Doerun, Ga., "so I invented the LEAKPROOF DISPOSABLE SIPPY CUP."

The invention provides drinks for youngsters with minimal hassle and mess as it is easier for a young child to handle than standard drink bottles. Parents would have the convenience of buying drinks for a toddler while on the go, eliminating the hassle of transferring beverages to a standard toddler cup. Its convenient design is easy to use and practical. Variations could also be made available.

